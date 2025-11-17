The Lashe® Announces Exclusive November Savings for Lash and Beauty Professionals

November Customer Appreciation

Extra discounts on professional lash products — even on items already on sale.

November is our way of thanking the professionals who trust our products. Whether you’re restocking adhesive or building retail, it’s the ideal time to treat yourself and your clients.” — Nicole Flevaris, President Lashe, Inc.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lashe®, Inc., a pioneer in professional eyelash extension products and education since 2007, is honoring lash and beauty professionals this November with exclusive savings across its entire product line. For a limited time, customers can enjoy additional discounts — even on sale items — by using promo code THANKYOU at checkout, plus receive free U.S. shipping on orders over $90.

From medical-grade adhesives and premium lash extensions to aftercare products, gel pads, professional tweezers, and even eyebrow extension products, The Lashe® is helping artists stock up on essentials while keeping costs low. These savings also extend to lash kits, making it easy for professionals to prepare for busy holiday appointments or to introduce new services to their menu.

"November is our way of saying thank you to the professionals who trust our products every day," said Nicole Flevaris, President of The Lashe®. "Whether you're replenishing your adhesive or expanding your retail line, this is the perfect time to treat yourself — and your clients — with the industry's most advanced, safe, and consistent lash products."

Since 2007, The Lashe® has set the benchmark for professional lash artistry by merging scientific precision with artistic performance. The brand's exclusive medical-grade adhesives, formulated and manufactured in an FDA-certified U.S. facility, ensure consistent performance, safety, and superior retention. The Lashe's synthetic lash fibers are designed to mimic the look and feel of natural lashes while maintaining lightweight comfort. Their aftercare line supports lash health and client satisfaction, extending the longevity of every set.

The Lashe® also offers ongoing professional coaching and educational resources to support continued growth for stylists and salon owners. By combining innovation, product excellence, and hands-on education, The Lashe® continues to elevate the standards of the lash industry worldwide.

To Shop the November Savings: thelashe.com

About The Lashe®, Inc.

Founded in 2007, The Lashe® is a Chicago-based beauty brand specializing in professional eyelash extension products, training, and education. With a focus on safety, performance, and artistry, The Lashe® offers one of the most complete and high-quality lash lines available — trusted by professionals globally.

Best Eyelash Extension Products Since 2007

