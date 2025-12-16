Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR and Australian delegation visit Xiangkhouang to observe progress in teaching quality and inclusive learning

A high-level delegation led by Dr. Daravone Kittiphanh, Vice‑Minister of Education and Sports of Lao PDR, and Ms. Benita Sommerville, Deputy Ambassador, Australian Embassy visited Xiangkhouang province from 10th to 12th December to review the progress of efforts to improve teaching quality and promote inclusive classroom practices. The visit showcased the school‑based Continuing Professional Development (CPD) system and the new Grade 1 Spoken Lao approach being implemented with the support of Australia through the BEQUAL program. The delegation observed how these two important initiatives are beginning to change teaching and learning across the country.

The delegation began with a briefing from Khangkhai Teacher Training College (TTC) and Xiangkhouang Provincial Education and Sports Services (PESS) leadership and pedagogical support staff on the CPD system’s design and implementation approach. The discussions focused on system performance, sustainability and the policy actions required to institutionalise the system nationwide.

The delegation then visited two primary schools to meet District Education and Sports Bureau (DESB) staff, Internal Pedagogical Support (IPS) providers, school principals and teachers. There, they explored how the CPD system supports improved teaching practice and student engagement in learning. Conversations with teachers and pedagogical support providers confirmed that practical, regular support for teachers through coaching, mentoring and structured professional development activities, is strengthening day‑to‑day teaching.

“Strong teacher support systems are essential to sustain improvements in learning,” Dr. Daravone Kittiphanh said. “By investing in an organised, school‑based CPD system and building capacity at sub-national level, we ensure teachers receive regular mentoring and practical guidance. When teachers are supported, they become more confident and effective in their teaching. Students benefit, especially those in remote areas or from non-Lao language speaking backgrounds.”

“Better trained teachers can respond to the diverse learning needs of all children.” Ms. Benita Sommerville added “Australia is proud to partner with MoES through BEQUAL to help establish a nationwide system that enables teachers to continue learning and growing in their profession. The progress we saw in Xiangkhouang today shows this approach delivers real benefits and is a worthwhile investment for the future of Lao PDR.”