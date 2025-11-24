Business Awards UK - 2025 Mental Health Care Awards Recognise Excellence in Support and Advocacy

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Mental Health Care Awards , celebrating individuals, organisations, and programmes that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving mental health support, access, awareness, and recovery. This year’s awards highlight remarkable achievements across counselling, trauma recovery, peer-led initiatives, and mental health advocacy, reflecting the evolving needs of communities across the UK.2025 Mental Health Care Awards Winners• Certified Minds Limited – Innovation in Mental Health Care Award• Critical Mass (UK) & Tribal EMEA – Outstanding Mental Health Advocate• Darshana Qureshi Coaching – Patient Satisfaction Award• Laurahypnotherapy.co.uk – Rising Star in Mental Health Care• Gill Jackson Therapeutic Counselling – Excellence in Patient Support• Future-Edge Therapy Ltd – Mental Health Care Organisation of the Year• The Trauma Recovery School – Mental Health Community Impact Award• Northern Cancer Voices – Best Peer Support Programme• Unlock My Life – Best Mental Health Programme2025 Mental Health Care Awards Finalists• Certified Minds Limited – Best Mental Health Programme• Thoughtful Minds Counselling Ltd – Patient Satisfaction Award• Gill Jackson Therapeutic Counselling – Outstanding Mental Health Advocate• Sūl – Rising Star in Mental Health Care• The Trauma Recovery School – Excellence in Patient Support• Northern Cancer Voices – Mental Health Community Impact Award• Unlock My Life – Best Peer Support Programme• The Trauma Recovery School – Innovation in Mental Health Care AwardElevating Mental Health Care Across the UKThe 2025 Mental Health Care Awards recognise the diverse and meaningful contributions being made across the mental health field. This year’s recipients have demonstrated innovative approaches that bridge gaps in care, empower individuals, and champion understanding in settings ranging from hospitals and schools to prisons and community organisations. The winners have pioneered programmes that expand access to support, offer holistic routes to recovery, and ensure people feel seen, safe, and supported.These achievements reflect a sector undergoing positive transformation. Many of the winning initiatives focus on lived experience, peer-led support, and specialist training designed to strengthen both personal resilience and professional confidence. Others have developed forward-thinking frameworks to reshape how trauma, anxiety, neurodiversity, and long-term mental health conditions are understood and addressed. What unites them is a deep commitment to improving outcomes for those navigating complex emotional challenges.Business Awards UK commends the dedication, compassion, and leadership demonstrated by this year’s winners and finalists. Their work continues to influence practice, enhance recovery pathways, and contribute to a more responsive, empathetic, and effective mental health landscape nationwide.

