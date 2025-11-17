Kingfisher Education Group Expands UK Portfolio with New Partnership at Bryanston School

BOURNEMOUTH, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingfisher Education Group Expands UK Portfolio with Bryanston School and Announces New Venue for The Global Leaders Championship.

Kingfisher Education Group, a leading provider of international student summer camps and mini-stay programmes in the UK, has been at the forefront of modernising international education in recent years. The company is proud to announce the expansion of its school portfolio with the addition of the prestigious Bryanston School in Dorset.

Beginning Easter 2026, Bryanston will host Kingfisher’s flagship international competition, the Global Leaders Championship (GLC), followed in July by Kingfisher’s Elite Summer Camp. The school will also offer year-round English immersion programmes for international students, further strengthening Kingfisher’s commitment to high-quality, transformative educational experiences.

The GLC is the UK’s only international student competition accredited by the British Council, bringing together elite schools and students from around the world to compete, innovate and develop leadership, communication, business, drama, and technology skills through high-impact lessons, masterclasses, and competitions. This is more than a competition; it’s a stage for the next generation of world-class talent in an inspiring and inclusive environment.

Bryanston School’s outstanding facilities, historic setting, and innovative teaching approach make it an ideal location for Kingfisher’s programmes. Students will enjoy world-class accommodation, sports facilities, and a rich extracurricular programme that complements the academic experience.

Ross Elliott, Director of Kingfisher Education Group, said:

"Our goal is to create transformative experiences for young people. At Bryanston and across our programmes, students can develop English and leadership skills through the activities they love — on the sports field, in the theatre, or outdoors. The GLC and our summer camps are designed to inspire confidence, collaboration, and build lifelong friendships."

Guided by the motto “The learning continues outside the classroom”, Kingfisher Education transforms English learning into an active, hands-on experience. Students aged 10–17 develop language skills through applied English, integrated into sports, drama, public speaking, business challenges, and outdoor adventures. Summer camps and mini-stay programmes feature beach and forest school sessions, ensuring learning is practical, engaging, memorable and far beyond the confines of a textbook.

Kingfisher Education also partners with some of the UK’s leading language schools, including ETC International College and Westbourne Academy in Bournemouth. By working with well-established schools close to each other, Kingfisher maintains a balanced nationality mix year-round, delivering a truly international experience for all students.

Kingfisher Education Group Programmes – Key Dates

The Global Leaders Championship: 29 March – 12 April 2026

Bryanston Summer School Programme: 12 – 26 July 2026

Bournemouth Summer Camps: 21 June – 16 August 2026

Elite English & Football Camp: 12 – 26 July 2026

Rafa Nadal Academy English & Tennis/Padel Camp – 02 -16 August 2026

For more information about Kingfisher Education Group, visit www.kingfishercamps.com or email schoolgroups@kingfishercamps.com

