World Future Energy Summit signs MoU with Italian Trade Agency to increase collaboration and investment opportunities

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Future Energy Summit, organised by RX, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to increase collaboration between the Middle East’s leading business event for future energy, clean technologies, and sustainability, and Italian energy companies seeking avenues into the Middle East. The joint agreement will also see the two parties collaborate to share industry insights and investment opportunities.In January of this year, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the World Future Energy Summit as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, announcing a landmark three way agreement between Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Albania, involving the UAE’s TAQA, Italy’s grid operator Terna, and the Albanian government, to build a subsea cable across the Adriatic Sea to transmit renewable energy from Albania to Italy. The project is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to become operational within roughly three years.Exports of Italian renewable energy technology to the UAE reached €279.9 million in 2024, representing a remarkable 37 per cent year-on-year increase from 2023. Of the UAE's total renewable imports in 2024, Italian technologies accounted for nearly 12 per cent, establishing the country as a major supplier within the sector. Pumps, compressors, and water purification equipment led the Italian exports in highest demand, representing more than 80 per cent of the Italian renewable energy exports to the UAE and helping Italy become the Emirates’ fourth-largest supplier of clean energy and water technologies.Italy maintained its position as the UAE's leading European Union trading partner, with total non-oil bilateral trade reaching US$14.1 billion (Dh51.8 billion) in 2024, marking a 21 per cent increase compared to the previous year.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Valero Soldani, Trade Commissioner for UAE and Oman at the Italian Trade Agency, said: “We’re really excited about this partnership with the World Future Energy Summit, which is a key industry vertical for us. It will bring more companies to the show floor, as well as open up opportunities for these businesses during what I consider to be a golden age in unilateral trade between the UAE and Italy – trade that has been growing by double digits year-on-year. This is a great way to diversify our offering to Italian companies and business players in the Emirates to help grow business in 2026 and beyond.”Hosted by Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s clean energy powerhouse, the Summit – first held in 2008 – will offer an expanded programme featuring new zones, conference tracks, and enhanced exhibition platforms, building on nearly two decades of cementing the UAE capital’s position as a pioneering global hub for innovation and collaboration.Oliver Pensulo, Head of Sales for the World Future Energy Summit, added: “Energy trade relations between Italy and the UAE continue to strengthen, making this collaboration between the Italian Trade Agency and the World Future Energy Summit both timely and mutually beneficial. Together, we aim to open new channels for innovation, partnership, and sustainable growth. With ITA’s participation, Italian companies will showcase world-class technologies and solutions, providing buyers and visitors with direct access to high-quality, proven expertise that can meet their evolving energy needs. This partnership not only supports Italian business growth but also enriches the experience and opportunities available to all our attendees.”From January 14-15, the World Future Energy Summit will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will be co-located with Carbon Forward Middle East, the region’s only dedicated carbon market conference. Building on the momentum of its inaugural 2025 edition, the Carbon Forward conference will convene global and regional leaders to accelerate the development of robust carbon markets and catalyse climate action across the Middle East and beyond.For more information, visit - https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/ -ENDS-World Future Energy SummitAs the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion and the Green Hydrogen Innovation Hub. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 energy and sustainability professionals from across the globe.About Abu Dhabi Sustainability WeekAbu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.About MasdarEstablished in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence. Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW). Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030. For media inquiries, contact: press@masdar.ae. For more information, visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/Masdar.ae and twitter.com/Masdar.About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com About RELXRELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

