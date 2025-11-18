Leisure Boat Market CAGR to be at 5.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $58.17 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Leisure Boat Market?

In the past few years, the size of the leisure boat market has consistently expanded. Projections show an increase from $44.72 billion in 2024 to $46.45 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the progression of marina and infrastructure, the inclination of consumers towards water-based activities, promotional boating events, environmental consciousness and guidelines, as well as trends in tourism and travel.

Over the upcoming years, the leisure boat market size is projected to experience robust growth, and it's anticipated to hit a whopping $58.17 billion by 2029. This growth, which equals a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, can be attributed to numerous factors. These include the expansion into emerging markets, market segmentation and diversification, boating events and promotions, and a surge in consumer interest for water-based activities coupled with the expansion of boating infrastructure. Notable trends that stand to impact the forecast period encompass boat connectivity and the integration of technology, an emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly design practices, multifunctional, versatile boats, increased focus on customization and personalization, and growing popularity of electric and hybrid boats.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Leisure Boat Market?

The leisure boat market's growth is anticipated to be spurred by the increasing tourism industry. Traveling to countries or places outside their regular environment for individual or business/professional purposes is a socio-economic and cultural event referred to as tourism. Various factors such as higher disposable income, improved access to numerous destinations, and a strong desire to explore have contributed to the robust growth of tourism in the last decade. Leisure boats facilitate the tourism sector by transporting passengers to their preferred vacation spots and offering a luxurious journey to the tourists. For example, a report issued by the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO) in November 2023 stated that in Q3 of 2023, there was a 22% increase in international tourists visiting global locations compared to the same time frame in the previous year. Also, the overall tourism rebounded to 87% of the levels seen prior to the pandemic during January-September 2023, putting the sector on track to achieve almost 90% by year's end, fueled by a robust Northern Hemisphere summer season. Consequently, the surge in tourism is expected to drive the demand for leisure boats throughout the forecast period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Leisure Boat Market?

Major players in the Leisure Boat include:

• Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.

• Brunswick Corporation

• Groupe Beneteau

• Ferretti S.p.A.

• Viking Yacht Company

• MasterCraft Boat Company

• Malibu Boats LLC

• Princess Yachts International plc

• Marine Products Corporation

• Sunseeker International Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Leisure Boat Market?

Leading entities in the leisure boat market, such as NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt Ltd, are investing in technological advancements to foster innovative, environmentally friendly maritime solutions, with a particular focus on a sustainable boat model that employs solar-electric propulsion systems. These systems take advantage of solar panels to generate power, which is then converted to kinetic energy by electric motors, thereby reducing dependency on fossil fuels and lessening environmental degradation. In line with this, NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt Ltd launched the Barracuda in December 2023, gaining recognition for the fastest solar-electric boat in India. Designed to withstand difficult marine conditions, the Barracuda also champions sustainable maritime solutions with its catamaran hull, top speed of 12.5 knots, and 6-kW solar panel to charge the battery and reflects the company's commitment to groundbreaking green maritime technology.

What Segments Are Covered In The Leisure Boat Market Report?

The leisure boatmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Types

2) By Power Source: Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered

3) By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Other Materials

4) By Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel And Tourism, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Yachts: Motor Yachts, Sailing Yachts, Luxury Yachts, Sports Yachts

2) By Sailboats: Monohull Sailboats, Multihull Sailboats (Catamarans And Trimarans), Day Sailers, Racing Sailboats

3) By Personal Watercrafts: Jet Skis, Stand-Up Personal Watercraft, Sit-Down Personal Watercraft, Towable Personal Watercraft

4) By Inflatables: Inflatable Boats (RIBs - Rigid Inflatable Boats), Inflatable Kayaks, Inflatable Rafts, Inflatable Paddleboards

5) By Other Types: Fishing Boats, Cabin Cruisers, Houseboats, Electric Boats, Specialty Boats

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Leisure Boat Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the leisure boat market. The region expected to observe the most impressive growth was Western Europe. The leisure boat market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

