The Business Research Company's Bicycle Frames Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Expected to grow to $61.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bicycle Frames Market Through 2025?

The market for bicycle frames has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The industry's size is expected to rise from $34.16 billion in 2024 to $37.74 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include material development, a change in frame design tendencies, the popularity of mountain biking, the introduction of road racing, and a preference in the market for lighter frames.

In the coming years, a swift expansion is predicted for the bicycle frames market, with its value anticipated to reach $61.48 billion by 2029 at a 13.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The uptick during the forecast period can be linked to advancements in frame geometry and aerodynamics, eco-friendly initiatives, improvements in city transportation solutions, as well as the incorporation of suspension and components. The dominant factors during this time are expected to be the prevalence of carbon fiber, inventive frame designs, an upsurge in electric bicycles (e-bikes), diversification of materials, along with an increase in customization and personalization.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Bicycle Frames Market?

The uptick in bicycle usage is anticipated to spur the expansion of the bicycle frames market. Bicycles are two-wheeled vehicles equipped with handlebars for direction control, saddle seats, and pedals for propulsion. Enhanced social infrastructure in emerging nations has motivated individuals to choose cycling as a method of transportation. This surging interest in bicycles simultaneously elevates the demand for bicycle frames. For example, The Department for Transport, a UK governmental transportation unit, reported a 6% surge in total cycling stages in 2022, escalating to 926 million up from 875 million in 2021, as recorded in August 2023. Despite this, continuous growth is required to achieve the target of doubling cycling stages to 1.6 billion by 2025. Hence, the escalating usage of bicycles is fuelling the growth of the bicycle frame market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bicycle Frames Market?

Major players in the Bicycle Frames include:

• Harison International

• Fiend BMX

• Pinion GmbH

• Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• PIERER Mobility AG

• The Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

• Ideal Bike Corporation

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

• SCOTT Sports SA

• Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Bicycle Frames Market?

The increasing trend of product innovations is becoming notable in the bicycle frame industry. Major industry players are prioritizing the creation of novel product solutions to solidify their market position. For illustration, No. 22 Bicycle Company, a bicycle manufacturing firm based in New York, rolled out an aero-optimized road bicycle, featuring an innovative 3D-printed titanium frame in August 2024. This indicates the brand's dedication towards combining sophisticated manufacturing methods with the demands of high-performance cycling. The employment of 3D-printed titanium not only enhances the bike's aerodynamics but also its structural robustness. This distinctive design gives the bike an edge in the high-end bicycle market, particularly amongst competitive riders.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bicycle Frames Market

The bicycle framesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mountain, Hybrid, Road, Other Types

2) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Carbon Fiber, Titanium, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Mountain: Full Suspension, Hardtail

2) By Hybrid: Comfort Hybrid, Performance Hybrid

3) By Road: Aero Road, Endurance Road, Touring Road

4) By Other Types: BMX, Electric Bike Frames, Folding Bike Frames

Global Bicycle Frames Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific dominated the market for bicycle frames, with North America anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth moving forward. The report encompasses market assessments for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

