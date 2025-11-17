Watkins Insurance Group Earns Austin Top Workplaces 2025 Honor for the 15th Consecutive Year

Watkins Insurance Group - Austin TX

Watkins Insurance Group marks its 15th year as an Austin Top Workplace, reflecting a strong culture, valued employees, and a commitment to excellence.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watkins Insurance Group has once again been recognized as one of the Greater Austin Top Workplaces for 2025, marking the agency’s 15th straight year on the list. The award is based entirely on feedback from Watkins employees through an independent survey conducted by Energage, LLC, an organization known for measuring workplace culture and employee experience across the country.The employee insights behind this recognition highlight key strengths at Watkins Insurance Group: supportive leadership, opportunities for growth, and the confidence staff feel in being able to make meaningful contributions. These results reinforce the agency’s long-standing commitment to being an employer of choice in Central Texas.“Feedback from our team shapes how we hire , develop talent, and support one another,” said Kimberly Vasquez, Watkins’ Human Resources Manager. “Earning a spot on this list for 15 years tells us we’re building the kind of workplace where people feel valued and heard. That matters not just for our culture, but for our clients and our community.”Energage CEO Eric Rubino also emphasized the importance of employee-driven recognition. “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”About Watkins Insurance GroupFounded in 1949 and headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a partner of Assurex Global, Watkins provides comprehensive insurance, risk management, and employee benefits solutions to businesses and families across Texas. Known for its consultative approach and deep market expertise, Watkins continues to attract high-level talent and deliver enterprise-caliber service with local responsiveness.For more information, visit www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together.Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

