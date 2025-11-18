Gaming Compliance International (GCI) acquires Yield Sec

Ismail Vali Appointed President of GCI, Joining CEO Matt Holt and COO Ross Anderson

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaming Compliance International (GCI) today announced the acquisition of Yield Sec, the pioneering online gaming marketplace intelligence platform. The full Yield Sec platform, processes, and team will be integrated into GCI’s operations, with founder and CEO Ismail Vali assuming the role of President of GCI.Yield Sec will become a core pillar of the GCI offering, further strengthening the company’s mission to deliver advanced regulatory technology and marketplace transparency for the global gaming industry. With this strategic acquisition, GCI and Yield Sec will continue to empower regulators, operators, and governments to move marketplaces from chaos to control — through AI-powered technology, enhanced data capture, and transaction monitoring, all working together to achieve marketplace certainty.A Stronger Platform for Regulated GamingThe integration of Yield Sec and its proprietary system and process management enhances GCI’s A.I.-powered technology stack with cutting-edge marketplace monitoring and black-market mitigation capabilities. The expanded GCI platform now delivers awareness-and-action solutions that provide complete oversight while not interfering with gaming operations across:1. Marketplace Monitoring and Black-Market Mitigation2. Compliance and AuditingThe company’s combined expertise now supports all sector stakeholders from government regulator to law enforcement to Gaming Operator to Consumer ensuring that regulated gaming fulfils its true potential to benefit Commerce (revenue), Community (tax and good causes), and Consumers (fair play, integrity, and audience safety).Leadership CommentaryMatt Holt, CEO of GCI, said:“We are proud to welcome Ismail Vali and the entire Yield Sec team to GCI. Yield Sec’s innovative platform for effective and efficient disruption will become a cornerstone of our offering, enabling regulators and operators to gain unprecedented awareness and actionable awareness across the total online gaming marketplace. This acquisition accelerates our mission to deliver transparency, integrity, player protection and certainty for regulated jurisdictions worldwide.”Ismail Vali, Founder and CEO of Yield Sec, now President of GCI, commented:“Joining GCI represents the next stage in our mission to defeat black-market crime and protect the integrity of regulated gaming. Yield Sec was founded to help regulators and operators see the entire online marketplace — legal and illegal — and act with certainty. GCI strengthens that foundation, expanding our ability to serve clients across commerce, community, and consumers. The purpose remains the same: to secure a sustainable, compliant, and fair marketplace that benefits everyone.”________________________________________About Gaming Compliance International (GCI)GCI is the proven leader in regulatory gaming compliance technology and consultancy, providing a single-source, AI-powered platform for player protection, advertising and media content monitoring, black-market mitigation, automated data capture, revenue auditing, and operator compliance reporting.GCI’s focus is on enhancing marketplace transparency and revenue optimization for regulators and licensed operators while establishing a robust compliance framework that protects jurisdictions, audiences, and the broader gaming ecosystem.________________________________________About Yield SecYield Sec, short for yield security, is a technical intelligence platform monitoring all audience activity across streaming, gambling, crypto and consumer goods to see the total online marketplace - both legal and illegal. Yield Sec delivers analysis, actions and recommendations to ensure online stakeholders make the money they should - and are not stolen from by crime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.