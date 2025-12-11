As Legislators From Gaming States Meet in Puerto Rico, Unregulated Online Gambling Dominates.

Yield Sec logo

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As legislators from US states gather in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) Winter Meeting, The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) has today released a Puerto Rico Special Briefing covering 2024 full year and 2025 first half year data, warning that legalizing iGaming expansion with casino products before disrupting and eliminating the presence of illegal online operators is an idea that risks severe and lasting consequences. The analysis, produced by technical marketplace intelligence platform Yield Sec, offers the most comprehensive breakdown ever produced across the Puerto Rican online sports betting, casino and poker marketplaces. It shows that more than three quarters (84% in 2024 full year and 85% in 2025 first half) of gross gaming revenue (GGR) from online gaming in the jurisdiction accrues to illegal, unlicensed and unregulated online operators. This is worse than the situation in the USA nationally, where 2024 full year and 2025 first half both saw 74% of online gaming GGR accrue to illegals.The dominance of illegal online gambling operators across the Puerto Rican marketplace is almost overwhelming: when audiences in Puerto Rico looked for gambling online during the first half of 2025, more than 93% of the content they were exposed to was for the promotion of illegal online gambling. Proponents of legalization assert that having more legal operators and more products is better for competition and implies that this will help reduce the size of the illegal sector. The evidence, contained in CFG reporting from years of monitoring and the most comprehensive study ever conducted upon the US online gambling marketplace at both the national and state levels, as well as this special briefing upon the territory of Puerto Rico, contradicts this assertion.Derek Webb, Founder and Funder of CFG, said:“Puerto Rico casinos in hotels, rely on business from tourists and local people. It would be a disaster for Puerto Rico tourism if iGaming was legalized and casinos closed due to local spend switching to online iGaming. At the release date of this briefing, the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States is holding a Winter Meeting in San Juan. US Federal authorities should be willing to help Puerto Rico legislators and regulators combat the illegal market, before legalizing iGaming is contemplated.”Ismail Vali, founder and former CEO of Yield Sec and President of Gaming Compliance International (GCI), added:“When legalization and regulation arrived in the USA in 2018, it was meant to begin the end for decades of illegal online gambling. The hope was simple: legal, licensed options in each state would “channelize” the marketplace and eliminate illegal gambling. This has not happened. A similar impact is being witnessed in Puerto Rico – the marketplace is dominated by illegals and the zero-sum game hopes for legalization and regulation to remove unregulated gambling on its own, are failing. Illegal gambling isn’t one problem – it’s many. You can only control it through process – MPEO: Monitor, Police, Enforce, Optimize. Unregulated gambling has now stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from Puerto Rican commerce and communities over decades – and it can be stopped. Change only happens through monitoring, policing, enforcing and optimizing the supply chain that delivers the reality of online gaming to consumers and the revenues that currently accrue to unregulated and illegal operators.”-End-For further information and to access the CFG USA 2024 Reports please contact:info@yieldsec.comOnline Marketplaces. Intelligently Actioned.“Yield Sec…the technical intelligence platform for online marketplaces.”Associated Press StoryYieldSec.com Yield Sec: a platform from Yield Sec Global Inc.COPYRIGHT ©2025 – Yield Sec Global Inc.GCI acquired Yield Sec in November 2025.

