B3NET and QJ Consulting Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Industries

CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B3NET Inc., a Dallas-headquartered global leader in digital transformation and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with QJ Consulting , a management and IT advisory firm specializing in ERP-led business transformation and process improvement based out of India.This collaboration combines B3NET’s 25+ years of expertise in AI-driven digital marketing, web design, and application development with almost a decade of QJ Consulting’s strategic advisory, technical, and ERP transformation capabilities.United by a shared belief that great products are built on teamwork, the alliance empowers enterprises to modernize operations, elevate customer engagement, and achieve sustainable growth through innovation and technology.Comprehensive Offerings: Empowering Enterprise TransformationThe partnership’s Core Offerings encompass a complete suite of digital and strategic solutions designed to align business objectives with cutting-edge technology.End-to-End Digital and Strategic Solutions fuel business growth through data-driven planning, customer-focused design, and actionable transformation roadmaps that enable measurable outcomes.By leveraging AI & Automation, Oracle Implementation, and Custom Analytics, the alliance empowers organizations to optimize operations, strengthen decision-making, and maintain regulatory compliance.Through advanced Technical Execution—encompassing data engineering, ERP, Software Quality Assurance, and Cybersecurity—B3NET and QJ Consulting deliver robust, scalable, and secure digital transformations that help enterprises build agility and long-term resilience.Leadership InsightsArup Dutta, Founder of QJ Consulting, is a chartered accountant with over 21 years of experience in business advisory, finance consulting, and ERP-led transformation. He has delivered strategic assignments across India, the US, the Middle East, and Bangladesh, and brings deep expertise in IT strategy, process optimization, and innovation management.Pradip Nag, Co-Founder of QJ Consulting, brings over 30 years of international experience in technology consulting, program management, and enterprise solutions. Having worked with PwC Consulting, IBM Global Services, and KPMG, he has successfully led large-scale transformation programs for clients across multiple industries.Sudeep Banerjee, Founder of B3NET Inc., is a visionary entrepreneur, author, and former speaker with 25 years of leadership experience in digital transformation of SMBs, AI-driven marketing, and enterprise technology innovation. A strategist with expertise in web and mobile ecosystems, automation, and customer experience design. His forward-thinking approach and focus on measurable outcomes have positioned him as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to modernize, scale, and thrive in the digital age.B3NET QJ Consulting Shared Vision for your Digital TransformationThe partnership between B3NET and QJ Consulting reflects a shared vision to bridge business strategy with next-generation technology. Together, the companies aim to empower enterprises in manufacturing, logistics, telecom, finance, and education with solutions for ERP modernization, data transformation, and intelligent automation.About B3NETHeadquartered in Dallas, Texas, with field offices in Santa Ana, California, and Wall Street, New York, B3NET is a global e-commerce web development and digital marketing agency helping organizations embrace innovation through digital strategy, AI-driven automation, enterprise systems, and advanced analytics. With a focus on measurable business impact, B3NET blends creativity, data, and technology to drive real transformation across industries.About QJ ConsultingQJ Consulting is a management and IT consulting firm providing strategic advisory, ERP implementation, and business transformation services. Founded by Arup Dutta and Pradip Nag, the firm partners with clients across geographies to deliver operational excellence, technology-driven innovation, and sustainable growth.

