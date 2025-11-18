Boat Repairing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Boat Repairing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Boat Repairing Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the boat repairing market size has seen significant growth. Projected to increase from $7.64 billion in 2024 to $8.11 billion in 2025, the market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) sits at 6.2%. The historic period's growth can be traced back to factors like changing consumer preferences and expectations, the influence of the insurance industry, the availability of skilled labor, environmental considerations, and boat design advancements.

The market for boat repair is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach $11.6 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The predicted growth throughout the forecast period is likely due to the increasing demand for specific services, focus on environmental sustainability, advancements in materials, the expansion of the boating industry, and the influence of the insurance sector. Key trends projected for this forecast period encompasses tailored repair services, the application of next-gen materials, digital tool integration, the adoption of eco-conscious repair techniques, and the utilization of remote monitoring and diagnostic methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Boat Repairing Market?

The escalation in the demand for leisure boats is predicted to augment the need for the boat repair market. Recreational boating is a widely enjoyed activity around the world involving pursuits such as water skiing, fishing, and travel. For example, data from the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), a US-based NGO, indicated that in May 2024, there were 3,844 boating accidents reported in 2023 which led to 564 fatalities and 2,126 injuries, as well as $63 million worth of property damage. These data presented a marginal reduction of 4.9% in accident rates and an 11.3% decrease in death rates compared to 2022. As such, the rising popularity of recreational boating is projected to enhance the demand for the boat repair industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Boat Repairing Market?

Major players in the Boat Repairing include:

• Hanwha Group

• HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Yamaha Motor Corporation

• Brunswick Corporation

• Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• Groupe Beneteau S.A.

• Malibu Boats Inc.

• Ferretti S.p.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Boat Repairing Market?

In the maritime sector, robots are utilized for various tasks, ranging from cleaning and maintenance to cutting-edge autonomous vehicles. This is meant to lessen human risks and augment operational efficiency. To give an example, the Hull BUG, which stands for Robotic Hull Bio-Inspired Underwater Grooming Tool, is a compact robot designed to attach itself to a ship's underbelly for cleaning purposes. Sea Robotics have estimated that regular cleaning can boost fuel efficiency by 5%, leading to an annual saving of $15 billion in fuel expenses and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion tons. Robots are thus seen as providing ecological and environmentally-friendly advantages. As a result, the adoption of sophisticated robotics impacting maritime processes is seen as a significant trend in the maritime sector.

How Is The Boat Repairing Market Segmented?

The boat repairingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military Boats, Other Types

2) By Propulsion: Motor Boats, Sail Boats

3) By Services: Collision Damage, Fire Damage, Submergence, Groundings, Transport Damage

Subsegments:

1) By Recreational Boats: Motorboats, Sailboats, Personal Watercraft

2) By Commercial Boats: Fishing Vessels, Cargo Ships, Passenger Ferries

3) By Military Boats: Patrol Boats, Amphibious Assault Craft, Submarines

4) By Other Types: Yachts, Barges, Research Vessels

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Boat Repairing Market?

In 2024, the boat repairing market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which was observed as the leading region, followed by North America as the second largest. The market analysis report provided coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

