Comprehensive Report on the Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company's Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market Through 2025?

The market size for tokenized equipment-leasing has shown remarkable expansion recently. The market, which is estimated to be $2.24 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $2.76 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. This notable surge during the historic period is the result of factors like increasing requirement for asset financing, limited avenues for traditional leasing, escalating use of blockchain in financial sector, enhancement of operational efficiency and digital finance being supported and regulated.

The market size for tokenized equipment-leasing is anticipated to experience tremendous growth within the next few years, escalating to $6.44 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The expected growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the proliferation of decentralized finance platforms, the incorporation of AI and IoT into equipment tracking, increased adoption of tokenized assets by SMEs, the emergence of cross-border leasing opportunities, improved cybersecurity measures, and solutions related to smart contracts. Key trends during this prediction period include the increased use of blockchain technology for secure leasing transactions, the integration of smart contracts to facilitate automatic lease agreements, the growing popularity of fractional ownership models, the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms for equipment leasing, as well as the advancement of digital platforms that allow for real-time tracking and management of leased assets.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

The anticipated growth of the tokenized equipment-leasing market will likely be powered by the expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi). Decentralized finance provides a framework for conducting peer-to-peer transactions via the blockchain, eliminating the necessity for mediating entities. It is gaining popularity as it meets the growing need for transparent, intermediary-free financial services facilitated by blockchain, enabling individuals to handle assets, earn returns, and access global financial opportunities independent of standard banking structures. Tokenized equipment-leasing contributes to the expansion of DeFi by tokenizing physical leasing agreements within the blockchain. This allows for partial ownership, transparent transactions, and enhanced liquidity; it also broadens the reach to international investors and lessens dependency on conventional intermediaries. For instance, Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK-based accounting firm, projected in January 2025, that engagement with DeFi is expected to virtually triple in the next two years, growing from 24% to 75%. Hence, the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) is facilitating the expansion of the tokenized equipment-leasing market.

Which Players Dominate The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kyobo Life / Shinhan consortium

• Fireblocks

• Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing Co. Ltd.

• Leaseum Partners

• Brickblock

• InvestaX

• Blockchain App Factory

• Securitize, Inc.

• EVIDENT

• MANTRA

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market In The Future?

Leading corporations in the tokenized equipment-leasing industry are emphasizing advanced innovations such as private fund tokenization to increase liquidity, heighten asset visibility, and facilitate institutional investment in or leasing of high-value equipment via digital tokens. Private fund tokenization is a process that transforms ownership stakes in private investment funds into digital tokens on a blockchain to simplify trade, access, and administration. For example, in March 2024, Backed's finance AG, a firm based in Switzerland that deals with tokenized tangible assets, proclaimed the launch of a comprehensive suite of tokenization services aimed at institutional clients. The organization is oriented towards aiding financial entities to digitize tangible assets securely and effectively through token issuance. Its platform gives institutions the ability to generate, administer, and disseminate tokenized investment products fluently. By utilizing blockchain technology, Backed augments the transparency, liquidity, and access to conventionally illiquid assets. This move establishes Backed as a crucial participant in bridging conventional finance with the rising digital asset ecosystem.

Global Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The tokenized equipment-leasingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Token Type: Utility Tokens, Security Tokens, Asset-backed Tokens, Other Token Types

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Construction, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Information Technology And Telecom, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Utility Tokens: Access To Service Token, Fee Payment Token, Governance Participation Token, Incentive Reward Token

2) By Security Tokens: Ownership Equity Token, Debt Obligation Token, Dividend Entitlement Token, Voting Rights Token

3) By Asset-Backed Tokens: Equipment Collateral Token, Lease Revenue-Backed Token, Depreciation-Indexed Token, Residual Value Token

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

In the Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Global Market Report 2025, North America takes the lead as the biggest region for 2024, while prospects show that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

