Instinctools Launches a New Format of Consulting Session: AI Adoption Workshop

AI often comes across as a technology looking for a problem. Our workshop refocuses on fundamental pain points and then determines if GenAI or other AI fits the need” — Chad West, USA Managing Director at *instinctools

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instinctools, a global software product development and consulting company, has announced the launch of a new session format - AI Adoption Workshop, focused on supporting companies in developing AI implementation strategies.This new workshop format is aimed at companies that have struggled to see real impact from their AI initiatives – or are hesitant to start, fearing wasted investment or unclear results. It provides a hands-on approach to turning experimentation into tangible business value. The workshop typically brings together senior decision-makers and functional leaders responsible for driving AI adoption within their organizations – including product managers, innovation leads, engineering managers, and heads of business units.Participants typically spend two days working with *instinctools experts – including an AI Solution Architect, AI Engineers, Product Designer, Go-to-Market expert – to develop a customised AI integration plan into their business processes and will have access to tools for optimising their company's operations, increasing efficiency and identifying new areas for business growth.The AI Adoption Workshop involves two stages:Preparation phase, senior experts from *instinctools interview the client's team to get a deeper understanding of the company’s business context, assess the readiness to use AI solutions, and identify areas where technology can deliver the most significant value. Based on the information collected, a pre-planning vision for the application of technologies will be formed with examples of potential use cases.Outcome session is a strategic meeting, which can be held face-to-face or online, depending on the client's needs. Over one or two days, *instinctools specialists help the client's team form a clear strategic roadmap, identify priority areas, and outline project timelines and budget.Thanks to a flexible modular approach, companies can participate in the workshop at any stage of AI implementation – from teams that have already begun experimenting with AI but are not seeing the desired results to companies that are only planning to adopt it and need expert support on where to start and how to make it work effectively. The session programme is tailored to specific business goals and needs to ensure maximum impact.At the end of the workshop, participants usually receive practical insights, including a detailed analysis of AI business tasks, an overview of the company's artificial intelligence architecture, recommendations for developing UX/UI concepts, and a detailed estimation of the timing and budget for upcoming projects.More information about the workshop format and how to sign up for a consultation is available on the official *instinctools website. https://www.instinctools.com/ About *instinctools:Instinctools is an AI-powered software product development and consulting company with a proven track record of over 25 years. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in Germany and the USA to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, *instinctools has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technological solutions for organizations of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional dedicated teams that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing costs. The company's decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the ISO certifications.

