Promo Direct Adds Shipping Calculator to Provide Transparent Shipping Costs

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, a U.S.-based promotional products company, has launched a new shipping calculator on its website. This feature allows customers to view shipping costs in advance, offering greater transparency in the ordering process.

With this update, users can now have total clarity on delivery charges before completing a purchase, helping them plan budgets more effectively. The enhancement is part of the company’s broader effort to make online ordering more predictable and user-friendly.

The website also includes Promo Direct Express, a tool that highlights products shipping from locations closest to a customer’s address. This feature can help reduce both transit time and shipping costs, depending on item availability.

As more businesses turn to online platforms for marketing and procurement, tools like the Shipping calculator and Promo Direct Express help bridge the gap between digital convenience and real-world logistics. By providing accurate cost visibility and faster delivery options, Promo Direct is addressing two of the most common challenges faced by bulk buyers of promotional merchandise. These improvements reflect the company’s ongoing focus on efficiency and customer-centered innovation.

In addition to these tools, Promo Direct has been steadily improving its website interface to simplify navigation, enhance search capabilities, and streamline checkout processes. These updates aim to help businesses quickly find, customize, and order promotional items suited to their marketing needs.

Dave Sarro, CEO, Promo Direct: “Our goal is to give customers all the information they need before placing an order. These updates are about making the process simpler and more transparent. We’re continually listening to customer feedback and looking for ways to remove friction from the buying journey. Every new feature is designed to make the experience more reliable, intuitive, and aligned with modern business needs.”

About Promo Direct

Founded in 1991, Promo Direct is one of America’s leading suppliers of promotional products, helping businesses, nonprofits, and educational institutions promote their brands through high-quality, customizable merchandise. With a wide range of items, competitive pricing, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Promo Direct has built a reputation for reliability and innovation in the promotional products industry. The company is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, and serves customers across the United States.

