KoushiCare LuminEyes: World’s First AI Powered Light-Based Eye Wellness Device Inspired by Photobiomodulation Science

KoushiCare LuminEyes KoushiCare LuminEyes

We’re excited to launch soon on Kickstarter—follow us at www.global-koushicare.com to stay updated and enjoy exclusive early-bird pricing！

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KoushiCare , an innovative health and wellness technology brand specializing in photobiomodulation (PBM), is shaping the future of eye wellness. Guided by the proven benefits of light on human well-being, we leverage cutting-edge scientific research to develop advanced solutions that enhance daily life and promote long-term eye wellness. This November, we are excited to launch on Kickstarter the world’s first AI-powered eye wellness device, seamlessly integrating PBM and DWV™LLLT technologies. This breakthrough innovation is designed to support the eye’s natural lipid layer balance, improving daily comfort and delivering a refreshed, revitalized look！LuminEyes was born from the CEO’s mission. Our founder, Dr. Yamazaki Matsumoto, a physicist with deep expertise in optics, has long struggled with severe dry eyes and eye fatigue. .After years of limited results from conventional treatments, he turned to his own field of research—light. Inspired by scientific studies on the benefits of infrared light, he set out to create a more accessible solution.Through extensive research and experimentation, we developed our proprietary DWV™LLLT technology. This innovation has already been tested by many fellow researchers and partnering physicians, all of whom reported excellent results. Encouraged by this success, we are determined to transform the landscape of eye wellness.The result is LuminEyes, a home-use AI-powered eye wellness device with pure morning light-grade illumination, designed to help relieve tired eyes and other common eye discomforts. With LuminEyes, KoushiCare brings advanced light-based wellness technology to the comfort of your home.Modern lifestyles and prolonged screen exposure have led to a growing number of eye wellness challenges. While many people rely on artificial tears or eye drops for temporary relief, the root cause of dryness and fatigue often lies in a deficiency of natural ocular oils. Recognizing this, LuminEyes was developed to address the root imbalance—supporting the eye’s natural lipid layer balance rather than merely soothing its symptoms.At the core of LuminEyes is KoushiCare’s patented DWV™ LLLT (Dynamic-Wavelength Low-Level Light Therapy) technology, which combines dual-wavelength red light with a precisely maintained 41.5°C constant temperature. This targeted light and thermal synergy helps replenish natural lipid layer oils, support a more balanced tear film, and support overall ocular surface balance.To enhance efficacy and deliver a truly customized experience, LuminEyes integrates an AI-powered personalized care system. When users first download and activate the companion app, they complete a quick OSDI (Ocular Surface Disease Index) and BUT (Break-Up Time) test to assess their daily eye comfort. The built-in AI algorithm then analyzes the results and automatically recommends a tailored program—categorized into mild, moderate, or intensive levels—while intelligently adjusting lighting mode duration and light intensity for optimal results.Combining AI-driven personalization with KoushiCare’s breakthrough DWV™ LLLT (Dynamic-Wavelength Low-Level Light Therapy) technology, LuminEyes delivers a scientifically precise, personalized, and comfortable eye wellness experience—anytime, anywhere. Just 5 minutes a day to replenish the natural oils your eyes need! We’re excited to launch soon on Kickstarter—follow us at www.global-koushicare.com to stay updated and enjoy exclusive early-bird pricing！

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.