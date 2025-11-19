CloudLinux Announces Investment in Seahawk to Support Hosting Providers With New Revenue Opportunities

CloudLinux Software Inc., a global pioneer in cloud and hosting infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic investment in Seahawk Global LLC.

ESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudLinux Software Inc., a global pioneer in cloud and hosting infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic investment in Seahawk Global LLC. Seahawk is a leader in professional WordPress services trusted by major web hosts and digital brands worldwide.The investment strengthens Seahawk's mission to scale premium WordPress maintenance, support, and development services through deeper integrations across the CloudLinux and web hosting ecosystem.“Our goal is to enable our hosting partners to grow revenue and customer loyalty. Site owners will continue to need to create new websites, maintain them and make them faster. In the age of AI, human support is the key differentiator,” said Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux. “This investment brings Seahawk’s best-in-class team to our partners so they can deliver high-touch, high-value service that keeps customers long-term.”Seahawk currently powers WordPress pro services for many of the world's largest hosting companies, providing everything from website care and hacked-site repair to custom builds and performance optimization. The partnership is set to accelerate product innovation and elevate service delivery for hosting companies and agencies globally.“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Seahawk to align with the very best in security, performance, and scalability for global hosts, and we are excited to work closely with Igor and the team — some of the best minds in the hosting industry,” said Ryan James, Co-Founder and CEO of Seahawk. “We've built Seahawk from the ground up to become the go-to WordPress services and maintenance partner for the world's top hosting companies. With CloudLinux's backing and shared vision, we're positioned to enhance our website maintenance, care, security, and performance technology, and deliver even more value to hosting partnerships.”“This partnership is a force multiplier,” said Gautam Khorana, Co-Founder and COO of Seahawk. “CloudLinux brings decades of infrastructure mastery, from operating system technology to global security and performance platforms. Seahawk brings the hands-on WordPress expertise that customers depend on every day. Even in the age of AI innovation, customers need guidance from humans — and the reality is that the hosting market is evolving. Industry operators are increasingly realizing that the greatest opportunity lies in unlocking real value to existing customers, not fighting a tougher and more expensive acquisition battle. Together, we’re elevating the entire service stack for hosting providers and helping them drive meaningful retention, activation, and long-term customer success.”Under the agreement, CloudLinux has acquired an equity stake in Seahawk. The founders, Ryan James and Gautam Khorana, will continue leading operations and growth, ensuring Seahawk's culture of innovation, customer service, and operational excellence remains at the forefront. The investment will accelerate Seahawk's expansion into new markets and strengthen its partnerships across the hosting and SaaS industries.To learn more about Seahawk's professional WordPress services, visit this page About CloudLinux Software Inc. CloudLinux is a global leader in operating systems and cloud solutions that improve server security, stability, and efficiency for hosting and cloud service providers. Trusted by more than 4,000 companies—including major brands like Dell and Liquid Web—its technology powers over 20 million websites worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes CloudLinux OS, an operating system designed to improve stability, security, and resource management for web hosting environments; AccelerateWP, a WordPress performance optimization suite; and Imunify360, a multi-layer security suite for Linux web servers.CloudLinux is also a member of the WordPress “Five for the Future” initiative, and the founding company and primary sponsor behind the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. This initiative supports and provides a free, open-source, and community-driven enterprise-grade Linux operating system designed as a stable, long-term substitute for CentOS.About Seahawk GlobalFounded in 2019, Seahawk is a global WordPress services partner specializing in care and maintenance, hacked-site repair, site speed optimization, web design, and custom development. Seahawk powers professional WordPress services for leading hosting companies, agencies, enterprises, and small businesses worldwide with technology solutions to automate and enhance the WordPress maintenance stack. Its portfolio includes Seahawk Media , WPServices.com, WPTasks.com, WPMaintain, Security and PageSpeed technology, and the WP Legends Podcast.

