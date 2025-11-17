Greenpeace MENA: COP30 with progress on fossil fuel phase-out, but action is needed on climate finance ambition

Greenpeace - During the climate march at COP30 in Belem, Brazil

BEIRUT, LEBANON, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa warns that the limited progress in fossil fuel phase-out negotiations, coupled with delays in closing the climate finance gap, threatens millions in the Global South and makes raising climate finance ambition for the region an urgent and critical matter for survival."Beirut\Belem, 16 November 2025 - As the second week of COP30 negotiations in Belém begins, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is calling on negotiators to accelerate and implement climate promises by ensuring they agree on an action plan to close the 1.5°C ambition gap while ensuring adequate climate finance for our region and the Global South.From Belem, Dr. Hanen Keskes, Lead Political Campaigner at Greenpeace MENA, stated:“While we have seen progress in week one, we must ensure COP30 delivers a clear plan to phase out fossil fuels and one that fast-tracks renewables. But it must also guarantee climate finance for our countries to fund mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage, with clear timelines and an immediate fossil-fuel decline to keep the 1.5°C limit alive. COP30 must deliver an outcome that accelerates real action, both on mitigation and means of implementation.”Keskes warned: “Current government emission reduction commitments are still far from what the NDCs Synthesis Report 2025 (UNFCCC). We cannot afford to witness a repetition of 2024. Being the hottest year on record, 2024 was marked by unprecedented daily global average temperatures and continued increases in carbon dioxide and methane pollution. For the first time, the world exceeded the 1.5°C heating threshold for an entire calendar year. The time is now for drastic emissions cuts and ecosystem restoration. Every fraction of a degree temperature increase means devastating impacts for communities at the frontline of the climate crisis.”The UNFCCC’s updated annual report card, the NDCs Synthesis Report 2025, exposed the glaring lack of mitigation ambition, projecting only a 12% reduction in emissions by 2035. This was far short of the 60% global reduction needed (compared to 2019 levels) to keep temperature rises below the 1.5 °C target.Keskes stressed: “This COP has been called the COP of Implementation and the COP of truth. To live up to those names, it must deliver climate finance that is real, accessible, and fair. Greenpeace MENA is also calling for a new standing UNFCCC agenda item to drive NCQG delivery, particularly scaling up public finance from historically polluting countries in the Global North to the Global South, where countries had little to do with driving the climate crisis. This can be achieved through advancing polluter-pays taxation to unlock scaled-up public finance, by enforcing taxes on the profits of international oil companies”.“For millions, climate finance is not a question of opportunity - it is a question of survival. Climate finance is, above all, a matter of climate justice,” Keskes concluded.

