Disaster Ready Fund Round Three Delivers $10 Million For SA

Release date: 17/11/25

Seven projects will receive funding across South Australia as part of Round Three of the Albanese Government's flagship Disaster Ready Fund (DRF), helping to make the state more resilient to natural disasters.

South Australian communities will be more resilient to increasingly frequent and severe weather events, with $10.03 million to be invested in projects that will boost community resilience by preventing floods, improve emergency plans, ensure firefighting water access, and provide support for Aboriginal-led disaster initiatives.

Funding of $5.72 million has also been committed by partners bringing the total combined investment to $15.75 million.

Funding of $1.6 million will go towards one infrastructure project and $8.28 million will go towards six disaster resilience and risk reduction projects that will deliver enduring benefits for communities at risk of future natural disasters.

The Albanese Government established the $1billion Disaster Ready Fund to reduce risk and build resilience in communities across Australia.

This latest investment builds on the previous two rounds of the Disaster Ready Fund in South Australia, with over $42 million in Australian Government funding awarded to 41 projects. Of these projects, almost half are in pre-construction or construction phase, with six projects already nearing completion or complete.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain:

“This third round of investment builds on the work delivered by the Australian Government to make Australia more resilient to natural hazards.

South Australians are no stranger to floods, bushfires, and severe storms - that's why we established the flagship Disaster Ready Fund.

“Round Three will benefit all 68 South Australian local government areas to support state and local authorities including non-government organisations to protect themselves and their communities.

“Crucially, Round Three brings our investment to make Australia more resilient through the DRF to $600 million – and I’d like to thank many of the project proponents for matching our funding.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Emergency Services, Rhiannon Pearce:

“These projects will help South Australian communities deal with the impacts of climate change and to build resilience in the natural environment.

“As we deal with more frequent sever weather events, it is reassuring to know we have a Federal Labor Government willing to work with us to help keep communities safe.

“While our emergency services and affected communities do an outstanding job in the face of these natural disasters, it’s comforting to know we have support from the Commonwealth.”

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost MP, Federal Member for Boothby:

"I am proud to be part of a government that invests in making Australia more resilient to our increasingly frequent and intense severe weather events. The Albanese Labor Government is continuing to take action to support our local communities."

"We’ve seen the real effects of climate change here along the South Australian coast over the last year.

While practical and determined action to reaching Net Zero is important to mitigating the effects of climate change, we know the climate is already affecting our country through increased storms, flooding, droughts and marine heatwaves.

Funding through the Disaster Ready Fund for this project is a practical step that will help reduce the impact of future climate-related impacts on our community."

"This investment is about protecting the Boothby community and making sure we’re better prepared for whatever comes our way.”

Attributable to Matt Burnell, Federal Member for Spence:

“The Albanese Labor Government continues to deliver on critical funding to ensure our community is disaster ready.”

“The Gawler River floods on average every 10 years, with the most recent flood in 2016 causing an estimated $51 million in losses to agricultural businesses and damage to infrastructure.”

“Labor is determined to ensure we are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow by funding the Business Case to help futureproof against disaster.”

“This funding builds on the Albanese Labor Government’s $50 million investment into the National Aerial Firefighting Fleet which saw the delivery of our very own Black Hawk.”

Examples of successful DRF Round Three projects include: