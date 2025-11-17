Work gets underway on Mount Barker roundabout upgrade

Release date: 17/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is improving key transport infrastructure to support the growing population in Mount Barker

Work is now underway on the $40 million upgrade of the Mount Barker roundabout at the intersection of Adelaide Road, Alexandrina Road, Wellington Road and Flaxley Road.

Fully funded by the State Government, the Mount Barker intersection upgrade will include a new roundabout with dual lanes on all approach roads, improving traffic capacity and safety and reducing delays.

Following community feedback and advocacy by the Mount Barker District Council, the final design has been refined to include:

The addition of a new dedicated right turn access into the Mount Barker High School on Wellington Road.

Modified alignment of the slip lane from Alexandrina Road onto Wellington Road to retain significant trees.

New shared use path linking the relocated Wellington Road actuated pedestrian crossing with the new pedestrian refuge on Alexandrina Road.

Modifications to the Keith Stephenson Park car park.

New signalised pedestrian crossings on both Adelaide Road and Flaxley Road and new shared use paths will provide better and safer access for pedestrians and cyclists. Improvements to road lighting will improve visibility and safety.

On average, approximately 31,000 vehicles travel through the Adelaide Road intersection per day. These volumes are expected to increase as development continues in Mount Barker, with the upgrade designed to cater for this increase in traffic.

The new roundabout will also provide better access to local schools and the new Mount Barker hospital by improving traffic flow into surrounding streets.

The project will provide around 170 jobs per year during construction.

CATCON, a civil engineering company providing construction services to national and international clients across Australia, has been awarded the contract to construct the upgrade

Previous projects that CATCON has been a part of delivering for the South Australian government include the Northern Connector, the Gawler Rail Electrification Project and the redevelopment of Adelaide Oval.

The Mount Barker roundabout upgrade project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Planning is also underway for improvements to Adelaide Road between the Mount Barker interchange and the roundabout to cater for ongoing growth in the Mount Barker area.

To inform future transport investment decisions for the Adelaide Hills, the Adelaide Hills and Mount Barker Transport Study was released last year and examined key transport issues impacting the growth of Mount Barker and the Adelaide Hills region. The study looked at transport needs and investment priorities to support population growth, economic growth and liveability.

Several information sessions are scheduled throughout November about the Mount Barker roundabout project. The sessions will also include information about the Australian and South Australian governments’ $150 million (80:20) Mount Barker and Verdun Interchange upgrades.

The session times and locations are as follows:

Verdun Memorial Hall

Thursday 20 November between 5pm – 7pm and

Sunday 23 November between 12 noon – 2pm

Mount Barker Town Hall

Friday 28 November between 4pm – 6pm and

Saturday 29 November between 11am –1pm

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The State Government is investing significantly into improving transport infrastructure in the Adelaide Hills, with a range of major projects that will help to address congestion, traffic flow, road capacity and safety.

This intersection at Mount Barker was identified as a priority.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering this important upgrade that will improve travel for locals and visitors and provide better access to the new hospital and local schools.

The final design was shaped by feedback received from almost 250 people during community consultation and I would like to thank the community for their contribution.

I would also encourage the Adelaide Hills community to attend one of the upcoming information sessions to learn more about the projects we are delivering that will provide safer and more accessible road transport in the region.

Attributable to Mayor David Leach, Mount Barker District Council

As our population continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state, this upgrade is a critical investment in Mount Barker’s future and will have significant long-term benefits making daily travel safer, quicker and far more reliable for everyone.

Council is pleased to see community feedback directly shape the final design. From improving school access to protecting significant trees, this project reflects what matters most to our community.

It is pleasing to see the State Government acknowledge the need to resolve Adelaide Road issues via the roundabout upgrade and new interchange.