Adelaide’s COP31 bid supercharges business event boom

Release date: 17/11/25

Adelaide’s bid to host the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) is already generating major economic momentum, helping drive a record pipeline of business events and global interest in South Australia.

The pipeline of potential future business events for South Australia has more than doubled compared with the same time last year, now valued at an estimated $3.1 billion over the next five years.

Business Events Adelaide says Adelaide’s elevated international profile as a potential COP31 host city has played a key role in the surge, attracting new attention from business event organisers, peak bodies, and international associations.

The figures reflect growing international confidence in South Australia’s ability to host major global gatherings.

Adelaide is already recognised for delivering exceptional events and our COP31 bid has strengthened that reputation even further.

The South Australian Centre for Economic Studies from the University of Adelaide, found that interstate and overseas delegates spend $1,165 a day whilst in Adelaide for a business event.

The increased interest in business events will deliver long-term benefits for South Australian hotels, hospitality businesses, and local suppliers, generating jobs and boosting visitor spending across the state.

This is exactly the kind of economic activity we want, high-value visitors, major events, and global exposure that reinforces South Australia’s position as a smart, sustainable and ambitious place to do business.

The international attention Adelaide has received since entering the race for COP31 has clearly had a positive impact.

Beyond the high daily spend of delegates, business events provide an economic tail of multiplying benefits that often endure years into the future. Long-term benefits can be seen in research collaborations, business partnerships, company startups and global talent attraction.

Since our COP31 candidacy was announced, Business Events Adelaide and the Adelaide Convention Centre (ACC) has developed a high-level strategy to identify, engage and attract major national and international business.

ACC’s international sales missions this year has utilised the COP candidacy as leverage to position Adelaide as a key global convention destination resulting in a uplift of 50 plus additional international convention leads, ranging in size from 300 to 5,000 delegates.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

COP31 is an incredible opportunity for South Australia on so many fronts.

The world is paying attention to South Australia.

We already have proven our mettle at attracting major international business events, however our candidacy for COP is helping drive this even further.

The pipeline of potential future events has more than doubled when confirmed to the same time as last year, now with an estimated $3.1 billion over the next five years.

Attributable to Business Events Adelaide CEO Damien Kitto

Since the announcement of Adelaide’s candidacy as a potential COP host, we’ve seen a clear uplift in enquiries and expressions of interest from across the world.

Business event organisers are referencing COP31 and the global attention it brings. It has put Adelaide on the radar as a serious, world-class destination.

We’re seeing more conversations, more leads, and a growing perception of Adelaide as a serious global player in the business events space.