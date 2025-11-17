Heather Croall appointed new director of Carrick Hill

Release date: 17/11/25

Heather Croall AM has been announced as the new director of beloved South Australian cultural institution Carrick Hill.

Ms Croall is an experienced international arts CEO, artistic director and documentary producer, who has most recently overseen the renowned Adelaide Fringe.

Over her tenure at the Fringe, she has been responsible for a number of innovations and initiatives, resulting in a doubling of annual ticket sales to more than one million in 2025.

Commencing in mid-February 2026, Ms Croall will set about putting in place her vision for the stunning house, gardens and function spaces at the treasured Springfield venue.

Her appointment comes at an exciting time for Carrick Hill, following the recent opening of the new Visitor Precinct — with its expanded shop, curated terrace garden and kiosk and which complements the hugely successful Rozelle’s restaurant and pavilion/ function centre, which opened in 2023 with the support of the Malinauskas Government.

It is expected she will build on the rich legacy of the Hayward family to deliver experiences, exhibitions and activities that will appeal to all South Australians, as well as interstate and overseas visitors.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s fantastic to announce Heather’s appointment to this important position.

Carrick Hill is an iconic South Australian arts and cultural attraction and having worked closely with Heather during recent years, I am excited to see the vision she will bring to this incredible heritage home.

Her time at the Fringe saw it grow to new heights becoming the first Australian festival to ever sell 1 million tickets and reaching people from all over the world and I’m looking forward to her bringing the same passion and energy to Carrick Hill.

I would also like to thank Susan McCormack for her outstanding service and leadership over the past four years.

Attributable to Heather Croall AM

Carrick Hill is one of South Australia’s great cultural treasures - a place where art, history and landscape come together in harmony.

I’m honoured to lead its next chapter and ensure that this remarkable estate continues to inspire new generations of visitors.

Together with the team, I look forward to strengthening Carrick Hill’s position as a leading cultural destination - one that celebrates its rich heritage while embracing innovation and community engagement.

Attributable to Carrick Hill Trust Chair Scott Bryant

There are few places as special as Carrick Hill, and with it now boasting significant new facilities on the back of multi-year investment, its standing and potential as an iconic cultural asset is really being recognised.

That Carrick Hill can attract a talented South Australian arts industry leader such as Heather Croall bears testament to this.

We look forward welcoming Heather and working with her to usher in the next chapter of Carrick Hill’s evolution as an even more remarkable cultural venue. Watch this space!