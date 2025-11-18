Tesla and Alpitronic Named Title Sponsors for Pwn2Own Automotive 2026, Advancing Vehicle and EV Charging Cybersecurity

Tesla and Alpitronic Named Title Sponsors for Pwn2Own Automotive 2026, Advancing Global Vehicle and EV Charging Cybersecurity

The world’s largest zero-day vulnerability discovery contest shines a light on the growing cybersecurity challenges facing SDVs and EV charging ecosystems.

Bringing Tesla and Alpitronic in as title sponsors underscores how urgent it is for the industry to treat charging systems as part of the cybersecurity perimeter, not an afterthought.” — Max Cheng

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced that it will again co-host Pwn2Own Automotive together with Trend’s Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI). Now entering its third year, Pwn2Own Automotive will return to Automotive World 2026–Advanced Automotive Technology Show , taking place from Wednesday, January 21, to Friday, January 23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan.This year’s contest is presented with Tesla and Alpitronic as title sponsors, signaling that cybersecurity is now inseparable not only from software-defined vehicles (SDVs), but also from the global EV charging infrastructure that keeps them running.A key highlight for 2026 is a new high-power charging category focused on Level 3 EV chargers. Alpitronic will contribute its high-power charging system as an official target. The Open Charge Alliance joins as a partner and brings their OCPP Compliance Test Tool (OCTT) as a target. By expanding beyond in-vehicle systems and into charging networks and back-end operational infrastructure, Pwn2Own Automotive is elevating EV charging security to the level of vehicle safety and business continuity.“Fast chargers are no longer just plugs; they’re part of the mobility backbone,” said Max Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of VicOne. “A successful compromise of a high-power charging system could disrupt fleets, charging networks, or even safety-critical functions at the vehicle edge. Bringing Tesla and Alpitronic in as title sponsors underscores how urgent it is for the industry to treat charging systems as part of the cybersecurity perimeter, not an afterthought.”Independent security researchers and teams competing in Pwn2Own Automotive 2026 will earn points across six categories: Tesla, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, Level 3 EV chargers, Level 2 EV chargers, Open Charge Alliance/OCPP tooling, and operating systems (OS). Competitors will attempt to identify previously unknown, undisclosed, and unreported vulnerabilities in live targets. Successful demonstrations will earn points and cash prizes, and the top overall score at the end of the contest will be awarded the “Master of Pwn” title.Pwn2Own Automotive is conducted under the Trend Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) program and is designed for measurable real-world impact. The contest gives world-class researchers controlled, lawful access to production-grade automotive technologies—from in-vehicle infotainment and operating systems to commercial EV charging infrastructure—and rewards them for demonstrating never-before-reported zero-day vulnerabilities. All verified findings are disclosed responsibly through ZDI so that vendors can fix issues before attackers can weaponize them or sell them on the black market.“As vehicles become software-defined, every interface becomes part of the attack surface, including the charger a vehicle plugs into,” said Brian Gorenc, Vice President of Threat Research, Trend Micro. “This contest accelerates real fixes in the real world. It helps OEMs, suppliers, and EV charging infrastructure providers address critical vulnerabilities before they turn into recalls, downtime, or brand damage.”Since its launch in 2024, Pwn2Own Automotive has led researchers to uncover 98 unique zero-day vulnerabilities, directly strengthening the cybersecurity posture of software-defined vehicles and EV charging infrastructure.Pwn2Own Automotive 2026 Event OverviewPwn2Own Automotive 2026Date and time: January 21 – 23, 2026Venue: Tokyo Big Sight (within Automotive World 2026)Website: https://vicone.com/pwn2own-automotive Registration deadline:The deadline to register for the contest is 5:00 p.m. JST on January 15, 2026. To complete registration, participants must submit a white paper detailing the vulnerability testing procedures and execution methods. Remote participation online is also available.For more information about Pwn2Own Automotive and the contest rules, visit: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/Pwn2OwnAuto2026Rules.html Automotive World 2026Date and time: January 21 – 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, JapanWebsite: https://www.automotiveworld.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html About Trend Micro (Trend ZDI)Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information between people, governments, and enterprises.Trend leverages security expertise and AI to protect more than 500,000 enterprises and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, endpoints, and devices worldwide. At the core is Trend Vision One™, the only AI-powered enterprise cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations, delivering layered protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The unmatched threat intelligence delivered by Trend empowers organizations to proactively defend against hundreds of millions of threats every day. Proactive security starts here. TrendMicro.comAbout VicOneWith a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

