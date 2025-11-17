AI Meets Escrow: Realtors Gain 24/7 Access to Reliable Transaction Guidance

24/7 Escrow Services

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunwest Escrow, New Mexico’s premier long-term escrow service provider, today announced the launch of an AI-powered chatbot built by Albuquerque-based digital marketing agency WSI Web Enhancers . The chatbot is designed to provide instant, reliable answers to escrow-related questions for clients, including the state’s vast community of real estate professionals.For 38 years, Sunwest Escrow has been a trusted partner in owner-financed real estate transactions. Known for innovation in an industry often slow to modernize, Sunwest is now leading the way with cutting-edge AI technology. The chatbot was trained using two authoritative books on escrow and New Mexico laws, plus additional regulatory resources, ensuring compliance and accuracy.“By using AI, I’m completing projects that have been on my to-do list for months in just a few weeks and sometimes days,” said Chad White, President of Sunwest Escrow. “Due diligence conducted on your own is not the same as due diligence with AI. In an industry where education is sorely needed, AI fills the gap. Any client, current or potential, new or seasoned, can find the answer they need 24/7.”The new AI chatbot represents a significant step forward for both efficiency and accessibility in escrow services . Realtors, buyers, and sellers can now ask any escrow-related question and receive immediate, accurate responses rooted in state-specific laws and best practices.WSI Web Enhancers, part of the global WSI network, specializes in SEO, website development, paid advertising, and AI-powered business solutions . “Our goal with Sunwest was to bring a traditionally paper-heavy, high-stakes industry into the AI age with tools that save time and reduce uncertainty,” said Jukka Jumisko, President of WSI Web Enhancers.By integrating AI into its customer service and operations, Sunwest Escrow reinforces its reputation as a leader in secure, transparent, and client-focused real estate transactions.About Sunwest EscrowFounded in 1987, Sunwest Escrow is New Mexico’s leading provider of long-term escrow services, specializing in owner-financed real estate transactions. With nearly four decades of experience, the company delivers secure, efficient, and innovative escrow services for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals across the state. Learn more at https://www.sunwestescrow.com/ About WSI Web EnhancersBased in Albuquerque and part of the world’s largest network of digital marketing consultants, WSI Web Enhancers helps growth-driven businesses thrive through SEO, website design, paid media, and AI consulting. The agency combines global expertise with local service, providing clients with measurable digital transformation strategies. Learn more at https://wsiwebenhancers.com/services/ai-consulting-services-new-mexico

