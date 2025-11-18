The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market to Grow at 15.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $2.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of the viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). It is anticipated to surge from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This notable growth during the historic period is linked to several factors. These include an upsurge in gene therapy and cell-therapy clinical programs, a rise in spending on healthcare, initial regulatory approvals which validate viral-vector therapeutics, an increase in investments towards specialized facilities, and the reliance on the supply of plasmid DNA.

The market for Viral Vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is projected to experience speedy expansion in the coming years. It is estimated to reach a value of $2.61 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The advancement during the predicted period can be attributed to factors such as the launch of more gene therapies for prevalent and uncommon ailments, rapid growth in outsourced capacity and investments in CDMO, synchronization of regulations, demand for on-the-spot or personalized and autologous manufacturing, and an increase in chronic diseases. Main trends during this forecast period include consolidations and vertical integrations among large CDMOs and biopharmaceuticals, growth in regional capacity, focus on cost reduction through process optimization and scale economics, diversification into plasmid DNA, non-viral platforms, and fill or finish services, and the adoption of digital or AI-assisted monitoring and quality control.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

The continuous increase in funding for gene therapy studies is anticipated to spur the expansion of the viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. Gene therapy research centers around discovering ways to modify or control genes in human cells to rectify genetic abnormalities or fight a range of illnesses. The potential fruitfulness of these researches in finding lasting, or possibly permanent, solutions for previously incurable genetic conditions has witnessed a surge in investments, exciting the interest of health sector innovators and financiers alike. Viral vector CDMOs actively contribute to gene therapy studies by extending their advanced expert understanding and high-tech production amenities to produce top-tier viral vectors. These vectors are essential for the safe and efficient delivery of therapeutic genes. For example, as reported by the Office for Life Sciences, a government department based in the UK, in July 2025, an allocation of up to $800 million (£600 million) was pledged by the government to create one of the most sophisticated, secure, and AI-compatible health data platforms globally. This platform would combine genomic, diagnostic, and clinical data on a population scale to evolve NHS and general health data into a center for international research trials and AI investment. Consequently, the ongoing surge in gene therapy research investment is fostering the viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

Major players in the Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Lonza Group AG

• WuXi AppTec

• Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

• FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

• Oxford Biomedica Plc

• Hillgene

• Takara Bio Inc.

• SkyPharma Production SAS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market In The Globe?

In the viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry, leading businesses are concentrating on the creation of sophisticated solutions such as AAV manufacturing solutions to facilitate consistent and scalable production. These solutions incorporate systems and methods designed to safely and effectively manufacture adeno-associated virus vectors for gene therapy. For example, in August 2025, ProBio, a U.S based CDMO, inaugurated cGMP Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) manufacturing services at its state-of-the-art facility in Hopewell, New Jersey, spanning 128,000 sq. ft. This expansion aims at catering to the rising demand for premium viral vector production and further underscores ProBio’s commitment to promote the evolution of groundbreaking gene therapies. The Hopewell facility is specifically designed to deliver comprehensive AAV manufacturing solutions in adherence to global quality and regulatory standards. ProBio now boasts a complete suite of services including GMP plasmid DNA production, AAV vector manufacturing, and final drug product formulation with aseptic fill/finish, all under one roof in the U.S. This unified model improves coordination, diminishes process exchanges and accelerates the timeline throughout the drug development lifecycle.

How Is The Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Segmented?

The viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (cdmo)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Process Development, Manufacturing, Analytical Testing, Fill-Finish, Other Service Types

2) By Vector Type: Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, Other Vector Types

3) By Workflow: Upstream Manufacturing, Downstream Manufacturing

4) By Application: Gene Therapy, Vaccines, Cell Therapy, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Process Development: Upstream Process Development, Downstream Process Development, Analytical Development, Process Characterization

2) By Manufacturing: Clinical Manufacturing, Commercial Manufacturing, cGMP Manufacturing, Cell Bank Production, Fill-Finish Services

3) By Analytical Testing: Release Testing, Stability Testing, Bioassays, Characterization Studies, Regulatory Compliance Testing

4) By Fill-Finish: Aseptic Filling, Lyophilization, Final Packaging, Cold Chain Management, Labeling And Serialization

5) By Other Service Types: Regulatory Support, Supply Chain Management, Technology Transfer, Clinical Trial Support, Cold Chain Logistics

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market?

For the year specified in the Viral Vector Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Global Market Report 2025, North America held the distinction of being the largest region in this market. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report itself explores the market in several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

