Bigtablet to Provide AI Spatial Analytics ‘Tablet Insight’ for Plug and Play November Summit 2025

Tablet Insight powering real-time visitor analytics across the Plug and Play November Summit 2025 in Silicon Valley.

Bigtablet selected as the exclusive spatial analytics partner for Plug and Play’s largest annual summit.

Tablet Insight enables organizations to understand real-time behavior in physical spaces and make faster data-driven decisions across global events and exhibitions” — Jiho Moon, CEO of Bigtablet

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigtablet announced today that it has been officially selected as the spatial analytics provider for the Plug and Play November Summit 2025, the largest annual event hosted by the global accelerator Plug and Play Tech Center. The Summit will take place in Silicon Valley, USA, bringing together innovators, founders, corporations, investors, and policymakers from around the world. This year’s gathering spans 17 industry sectors, including mobility, retail, healthcare, fintech, energy, industrial tech, smart city, sustainability, and enterprise solutions. More than 300 global startups are scheduled to participate, making the 2025 edition the most expansive and diverse Summit to date.Plug and Play is recognized as one of the world’s most influential innovation platforms, with over 550 corporate partners, hundreds of accelerator programs, and a global network that spans North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Each year, the November Summit highlights emerging technologies, new investment themes, and global collaboration opportunities—positioning it as one of the most important reference points for the future of industry. Within this high-impact environment, Bigtablet’s selection represents a significant milestone for the company and a major validation of its technology.Bigtablet’s AI spatial intelligence platform, Tablet Insight , will be deployed across the entire Summit venue to capture real-time movement, behavioral patterns, interest flows, and engagement signals throughout the event. Unlike traditional visitor-counting systems, Tablet Insight adopts an end-to-end approach that analyzes visitor behavior in context: why individuals gather, how they interact with specific booths, and what factors drive transitions between industry zones. This behavioral analysis enables organizers and exhibitors to quickly adjust their strategies, optimize resources, and improve the overall attendee experience.Tablet Insight’s core capabilities include:• Real-Time Visitor Flow Tracking: Continuous updates on where attendees are concentrated, identifying crowd formation and dispersal patterns throughout the day.• Booth Engagement and Dwell-Time Analytics: Measuring how long visitors stay at each booth and which product demos or content capture the most attention.• Heatmap-Based Spatial Visualization: Providing color-coded insights on traffic density, enabling exhibitors to understand how their presence competes within the event space.• Session-Level Behavioral Insights: Analyzing attendance spikes before, during, and after keynote presentations, pitch sessions, or industry-specific panels.• Automated KPI Dashboards: Converting thousands of datapoints into actionable insights for exhibitors, organizers, and decision-makers.Plug and Play officials noted that the platform’s ability to process large volumes of spatial data in real time was a primary reason for selecting Bigtablet. “With 17 different industries represented and over 300 startups exhibiting, traditional analytics tools are insufficient,” said a Plug and Play operations lead. “We needed a system capable of handling multi-industry complexity without delays or data loss. Tablet Insight demonstrated both the accuracy and scalability required for an event of this size.”This year’s Summit is particularly important as global corporations look toward data-driven strategies to understand market demand shifts. Exhibitors often face challenges measuring real-world engagement, especially when attendees move rapidly between booths and industry zones. Tablet Insight bridges this gap by offering near-instant visibility into attendee attention, enabling companies to refine messaging, improve product positioning, and streamline their on-site strategy.Following the Summit, Bigtablet will expand its analytics deployment to KINTEX’s MeGaZoo Expo, South Korea’s largest pet-industry exhibition. The company will provide behavioral analytics for major participating brands, including:• Donghae Hyeongssi, a well-known pet food manufacturer seeking to analyze visitor interest in new pet nutrition lines.• PeterPatter, a pet genome analysis company aiming to understand how visitors interact with its consultation and testing services.At MeGaZoo, Tablet Insight will track session participation, behavioral cues linked to consumer preferences, purchasing intent indicators, and interaction patterns within each booth. These data-driven insights will help exhibitors better understand product-market fit trends within South Korea’s rapidly growing pet industry.Bigtablet additionally confirmed its participation in CES 2026 Eureka Park , the premier global stage for early-stage and high-growth technology companies. Eureka Park is known for showcasing the world’s most innovative startups, and selection is widely regarded as a significant recognition of a company’s global potential. At CES 2026, Bigtablet plans to demonstrate the next evolution of Tablet Insight, highlighting new capabilities in space intelligence, AI model optimization, and high-volume real-time data processing. The company will also meet with potential partners, investors, distributors, and smart-facility operators to expand its international footprint.CEO Jiho Moon emphasized that 2025 and 2026 represent transformative years for Bigtablet. “Being selected for the Plug and Play Summit is more than a milestone—it’s a signal that spatial intelligence is becoming essential infrastructure for global events. From Silicon Valley to Seoul and Las Vegas, our goal is to redefine how physical spaces are interpreted and optimized using real-time data,” he said. Moon added that Bigtablet will continue to expand into industries such as retail, smart buildings, entertainment venues, and urban mobility hubs.As global industries deepen their reliance on behavioral and spatial data, Bigtablet aims to position Tablet Insight as a foundational intelligence layer for any environment where human movement is central to value creation. From exhibitions and trade shows to retail chains, airports, campuses, and cultural facilities, Bigtablet envisions a future where the physical world becomes a measurable and optimizable digital asset.With its participation in the Plug and Play Summit, KINTEX MeGaZoo, and CES 2026 Eureka Park, Bigtablet is preparing for its strongest expansion cycle yet—bridging Asia and Silicon Valley with scalable, real-time spatial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.