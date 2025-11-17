WTFem and IAEM Partner to Advance Women Leaders in Emergency Management

Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem), in partnership with the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM), proudly announces the recipient of the inaugural IAEM–Women in the Field of Emergency Management Scholarship and the winners of two sponsored registrations to the IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX 2025, taking place November 14–20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky."Building opportunities for professional development and networking with peers is key to WTFem's programming," said Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder, WTFem, CEO, AshBritt. "Thanks to IAEM for collaborating with us to support these three industry colleagues."Stephanie King is the first recipient of the IAEM–WTFem Scholarship for Women in the Field of Emergency Management. She is the highest-scoring full-time female graduate student and received a $4,000 scholarship funded by WTFem through the IAEM Scholarship Program.Stephanie is pursuing a Ph.D. in Public Affairs with a certificate in Emergency Management at the University of Central Florida and plans to graduate after the Summer 2026 session. While pursuing her studies, she continues to serve as a law enforcement officer in central Florida, where she has been employed for 13 years.“This award reflects the growing importance of women’s voices in the emergency management field and in fostering resilient communities,” said Stephanie King, recipient of the IAEM–WTFem Scholarship. “My goal is to help shape a future where emergency management is inclusive, equitable, and representative of all people.”To further support women’s advancement in the field, WTFem sponsored two full registrations to the IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX 2025. Following an open call, more than 200 members registered within one week to participate in a random drawing for the opportunity. Using a number randomizer, two members were selected."The IAEM Scholarship Program is built on the belief that investing in people strengthens our profession," said Dawn M. Shiley, CAE, IAEM Scholarship Program Director. "Our collaboration with WTFem demonstrates the power of partnership in opening doors for women in emergency management and ensuring that future leaders have the support and resources to thrive."About Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem)Women in the Field of Emergency Management (WTFem) connects women in the emergency management and disaster response industry and shares resources, events, personal experiences, and opportunities to encourage more women nationwide to consider a career in emergency management. Learn more at https://wtfem.org/ About the IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX 2025The IAEM Annual Conference & EMEX is the premier global event for emergency management professionals, bringing together practitioners, academics, and industry leaders from around the world. The 2025 conference in Louisville, Kentucky, will feature over 200 educational sessions, workshops, and networking events designed to share best practices, explore innovative technologies, and enhance community resilience.Learn more at iaem.org/usconf.About the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM)The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) is a global organization dedicated to promoting the principles and practices of emergency management, offering professional development opportunities, and fostering collaboration among practitioners worldwide. Through programs such as the IAEM Scholarship Program, IAEM invests in the next generation of leaders committed to advancing safety, resilience, and preparedness.

