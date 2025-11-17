Promo-Trader Completes Major Platform Overhaul, Enhancing Open Code Sharing and User Reward Systems

Promo-trader Sharing Platform Free Games

Relaunched Promo-Trader: Share referral codes with no limits, earn coins for PayPal cashouts, and explore the new Free Games Zone.

WORLDWIDE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROMO-TRADER ANNOUNCES PLATFORM RELAUNCH, FOCUSED ON REFERRAL CODE SHARING AND REWARD SYSTEM REINSTATEMENTUpdated Website Facilitates Peer-to-Peer Code Sharing, Reinstates Coin Program, and Introduces New Games IntegrationPromo-Trader, an online platform specializing in the collection and sharing of referral codes, today announced the relaunch of its website at https://promo-trader.com . The relaunch focuses on enhancing functionality for users seeking to find and share invite codes from various consumer Referral Programs, alongside the reinstatement of its internal rewards system.The core function of the Promo-Trader website is to serve as a central directory for referral codes and links. The platform maintains an open policy, allowing users to post any valid referral code or link without limits to facilitate peer-to-peer sharing of discounts and sign-up incentives. Users are able to search the directory to locate referral programs associated with specific applications and websites.Reinstatement of the Coin Earning ProgramA central element of the relaunch is the return of the site’s internal coin earning program. This system enables users to accumulate coins based on their activities and contributions within the platform. These earned coins can be redeemed for cash value via PayPal or various gift cards, with minimum cashout thresholds set at $1.Furthermore, the website gathers information on external reward-earning opportunities . This includes linking users to applications and websites that offer compensation for activities such as:* Completing surveys and offers.* Playing games.* Downloading and trying new products or applications.Integration of New FeaturesIn addition to the rewards system, the relaunched platform includes a new feature area designated as the Free Games Zone . This section allows visitors to access and play popular mobile games directly on the site, integrating an entertainment component alongside the primary referral and reward functionalities.The update focuses on providing a functional and comprehensive resource for individuals interested in maximizing their participation in online referral and rewards programs.The Promo-Trader website is now operational at: https://promo-trader.com About Promo-TraderPromo-Trader operates as an independent online service dedicated to facilitating the sharing and discovery of referral codes. The platform provides tools for users to organize, share, and access various discount and reward opportunities available through third-party programs.Contact:Mary Gilligan, OwnerPromo-Tradersupport@promo-trader.com

