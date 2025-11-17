Tendata Launches “Tendata AI,” Advancing Intelligent Trade Data Services Tendata Launches “Tendata AI,” Advancing Intelligent Trade Data Services Tendata Launches “Tendata AI,” Advancing Intelligent Trade Data Services Tendata Launches “Tendata AI,” Advancing Intelligent Trade Data Services Tendata Launches “Tendata AI,” Advancing Intelligent Trade Data Services

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tendata has announced the launch of its new Tendata AI platform, an AI-driven trade data tool designed to help businesses analyze trade information more efficiently and make more data-informed decisions in the global market.Built on two decades of industry experience and extensive trade data accumulation, Tendata AI integrates artificial intelligence with large-scale trade datasets to support improvements in market insight, customer development, and decision-making efficiency.Two Decades of Focus on Trade Data ResearchFor more than 20 years, Tendata has specialized in developing import and export data services. The company maintains an independent R&D team and has accumulated over 140 intellectual property rights, along with multiple registered technology trademarks.Throughout its continuous product development, Tendata has received various forms of industry recognition, reflecting its long-term commitment to the field of trade data services.“Our goal has always been to help businesses make better use of trade data,” said Pang Jingfang, CEO of Tendata. “The introduction of Tendata AI marks an important step toward intelligent analysis, and we hope it provides users with a more accessible way to gain insights from data.”Tendata AI: Enhancing the Intelligence of Trade Data AnalysisAs the international trade environment becomes increasingly complex, businesses are seeking more timely and in-depth data insights. Tendata AI leverages global import export data combined with machine learning models to provide market trend analysis, product movement forecasts, and competitive intelligence references.The platform supports enterprises in identifying potential markets, evaluating sourcing windows, and developing strategies informed by data trends. It also builds buyer profiles based on publicly available trade data, helping businesses better understand customer needs and automatically generating communication reference materials.AI Market Analysis: From Data Interpretation to Strategic ReferenceThe AI Market Analysis module aggregates multidimensional global market information and presents trends in demand, pricing, and industry shifts. Based on these insights, the platform offers strategic references such as suggested market entry timing, pricing considerations, and potential distribution directions—helping enterprises plan their market paths more effectively.The system further provides competitive monitoring to offer businesses a broader market perspective and support strategy adjustments as conditions evolve.Advancing the Integration of Trade Data and AI TechnologyTendata plans to continue exploring the application of AI in trade data analysis, aiming to deliver more refined and efficient information services that support enterprises in their international market development and digital transformation.About TendataTendata is a company specializing in import and export data services with more than 20 years of industry experience. The company provides data analytics tools powered by big data and AI to help businesses improve information-gathering efficiency and make data-driven decisions in the global trade environment.For more information, please visit the website: https://www.tendata.com/

