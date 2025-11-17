Submit Release
Father and Son Launch The Peck Collection, a Natural Interior Auto Wipes Brand Crafted in the US

The Peck Collection, founded by Marshall and his son Jake, debuts 99% natural, individually wrapped interior auto wipes crafted in the USA for elevated car care

"We wanted to create an interior wipe that feels elevated and thoughtful," said co-founder Marshall Peck. "Something simple, refined, and made with care for the cars people love."
— Marshall Peck
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peck Collection, a father-and-son-founded brand created by Marshall Peck and his son Jake, has introduced its debut product: 99% natural interior auto wipes crafted in the USA with domestic and globally sourced components. Designed for drivers who want a clean, elevated interior experience, the wipes blend natural ingredients with a refined, luxury-forward design.

Individually wrapped and made with biodegradable fibers, each wipe is lightly scented with natural lemon and packaged in the brand’s signature cotton jute bag. The Peck Collection delivers an on-the-go solution for steering wheels, dashboards, consoles, and upholstery—combining function, aesthetics, and intentional craftsmanship.

“We wanted to create an interior wipe that feels elevated and thoughtful,” said co-founder Marshall Peck. “Something simple, refined, and made with care for the cars people love.”

The Peck Collection is available at thepeckcollection.com.

