VIPRE Techology Group Announces AISIS-The World's First Artificial Intelligence Stress Identification System

AISIS is the first commercially available AI platform engineered to autonomously detect stress indicators while providing kinesics video recall capability.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIPRE Technology Group today announced the launch of AISIS (Artificial Intelligence Stress Identification System) the first commercially available AI platform engineered to autonomously detect stress indicators while providing kinesics video recall capability for enhanced behavior analysis. This integrated autonomic-plus-kinesics approach produces consistent, repeatable, and evidentiary-grade outputs that are not dependent on manual interpretation.

Developed in conjunction with VIPRE’s advanced AI research and interface engineering team, with experience spanning U.S. Navy operations and major university research programs, AISIS applies machine-learning algorithms optimized for investigative and security environments. The platform autonomously scores examination results and links them to time-stamped video segments, allowing investigators to review specific moments where autonomic stress and behavioral indicators align.

“AISIS represents a new era of investigative science,” said Robert “Bob” Martin, Chief Executive Officer of VIPRE Technology Group. “By merging nearly two decades of operational field experience with next- generation AI, agencies can now identify autonomic and behavioral stress responses with a level of precision, speed, and reliability that was previously unattainable.”

AISIS is built on VIPRE’s nearly two decades of experience with their VASIS platform, widely used across law enforcement, security services, and investigative agencies. AISIS advances that capability by providing automated analytics, structured reporting, and a streamlined interface that enables rapid examiner proficiency. The system runs on a Apple MacBook Air (macOS) platform for both fixed interview rooms or mobile field deployment.

AISIS supports a broad range of mission requirements and operational use cases, including:

• AI-powered autonomic stress detection with post exam kinesics video review.

• Automated scoring with evidentiary reporting

• Real-time decision support during interviews or

• Pre-employment and internal affairs screening

• Border security and immigration interviews

• Counterterrorism and threat assessment

• Criminal and civil investigations

• Field-deployable operation with minimal required training



Media Contact

Robert Martin

Chief Executive Officer VIPRE Technology Group Email: rm@vipreai.com

US/Canada: 1-800-509-0393 | International: 001-321-287-3719

https://vipreai.com

