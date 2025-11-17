Clinrol wins top business awards, celebrates a breakthrough year of innovation and global growth

L-R: Clinrol co-founders Arjun Bhat and Ram Bhat

Australian health tech Clinrol has been recognised across several top awards programs as one of the nation’s most promising innovators.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinrol , an Australian health tech company founded in 2020, has been recognised across several top awards programs as one of the nation’s most promising innovators.After a year of rapid growth, the company has won AI Innovation People's Choice and Tech Innovation People's Choice at the Finder Innovation Awards 2025 , and placed as a finalist in the Tech Innovation category.At Telstra’s Best of Business Awards in October 2025, Clinrol was named NSW winner for Embracing Innovation. The Company also placed as a finalist in the Australian Technologies Competition (MedTech & Pharma) and earned recognition at the iAwards 2025 for its breakthrough clinical trial recruitment technology.Founded in Sydney by Arjun and Ram Bhat, Clinrol has established itself as a trusted global player, supporting recruitment over 100 clinical trials across 12 countries, delivering more than 200,000 patient referrals across 65 therapeutic areas, including diabetes, oncology, dementia and respiratory disease.“This year has seen Clinrol rapidly expand, build a footprint in international markets, and most importantly, screen and refer thousands of patients to major clinical trials,” said Arjun Bhat, Co-founder of Clinrol. “We’re delighted our rapid growth and drive to innovate has been recognised this year with multiple top business award wins. They’re huge milestones for us. We started Clinrol to make it easier for patients to find and join trials and for researchers to run them efficiently. These awards show that innovation with heart can truly make a difference,” said Mr Bhat.Susannah Binsted, Head of the Finder Awards program, said “Clinrol has been recognised in this year’s Finder Innovation Awards program, taking out the People’s Choice categories for AI and tech innovation. These awards celebrate the brands and projects that appeal to the public and it shows that the work Clinrol is doing resonates with the community."Clinrol’s user-friendly clinical trial recruitment technology addresses a multi-billion-dollar global issue. According to Deloitte, more than 80% of trials fail to meet recruitment timelines, costing the industry over USD $20 billion annually and delaying patient access to new treatments. By using AI to automate pre-screening, communication and engagement, Clinrol is helping research move faster and more equitably than ever before.As the company prepares to launch Clinrol Connect internationally in 2026, it is also integrating its platform directly with major hospitals, EHR systems and CTMS platforms to create a truly global patient-matching network.“This year was about proving that Australia can lead the world in healthtech,” said Bhat. “Our next chapter is about scaling that impact globally, bringing trials closer to patients and treatments closer to life.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.