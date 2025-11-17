JM LEGACY LAW DEBUTS IN FLORIDA WITH AWARD-WINNING LEADERSHIP & STATE’S FIRST CONCIERGE SAME-DAY ESTATE PLANNING SERVICE

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JM Legacy Law, a client-focused Florida law firm dedicated to modernizing the Estate Planning, Business Law, Probate, and Guardianship experience, today announced its official launch. Led by founder Jacqueline Love, Esq., an award-winning attorney with more than a decade of legal experience, the firm aims to provide Floridians with high-caliber legal services rooted in compassion, clarity, precision, and modern simplicity.“Your legacy deserves more than documents — it deserves intention, clarity, and care,” said Jacqueline Love, Esq., Founder of JM Legacy Law. “Our mission is to remove the stress, confusion, and overwhelm traditionally associated with these legal processes so that families and business owners can feel confident and in control.”Firm Offers Florida’s First Concierge “Same-Day Estate Plan Experience”As part of its launch, JM Legacy Law introduces a premium, limited-availability Same-Day Estate Plan Experience, designed for busy entrepreneurs, executives, physicians, investors, and individuals with demanding schedules who value discretion, speed, and exceptional service.This concierge offering enables clients to complete a fully tailored Trust & Estate Plan in a single day — including a Revocable Living Trust, Will, Durable Power of Attorney, and Advance Directives — all finalized during a private in-office signing ceremony. Clients depart with an elegant portfolio and encrypted digital copies of their completed legacy documents.High-touch services include:• Comprehensive goals and family-structure review• Same-day drafting and completion of tailored Trust & Estate Planning documents• Private in-office or in-home signing ceremony• Luxury portfolio and digital document delivery• Trust funding, philanthropic planning, and coordination with financial advisorsReservations for the Same-Day Estate Plan Experience are limited each week to preserve quality, privacy, and direct attorney access.Comprehensive Legal Services for Families & BusinessesJM Legacy Law serves clients across Florida with a full spectrum of legal services, including:• Estate Planning — Thoughtfully crafted plans designed to protect assets and provide long-term peace of mind.• Business Law — Strategic guidance for contracts, compliance, and growth-focused legal solutions.• Probate Administration — Compassionate support for individuals navigating the legal responsibilities after the loss of a loved one.• Guardianship — Professional assistance in establishing or managing guardianships, delivered with empathy and precision.With flat-fee pricing for most services and clearly defined expectations, the firm emphasizes transparent, predictable legal billing.Award-Winning Expertise Backed by Client TrustFounder Jacqueline Love, Esq. has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, Elite Lawyer, and Super Lawyers Rising Star for multiple consecutive years. Clients consistently describe her as compassionate, patient, and exceptionally thorough — particularly helpful to them during emotionally difficult transitions.The firm’s team includes experienced professionals such as Office Manager Kayla, known for her warm client-focused approach, and Signing Ceremony Manager and Notary Public Iraysa, who brings more than 10 years of precision and professionalism to every client signing ceremony.About JM Legacy LawJM Legacy Law is a Florida-based law firm providing Trust & Estate Planning, Business Law, Probate Administration, and Guardianship legal services. Combining award-winning legal expertise with a modern, compassionate approach, the firm is committed to delivering clarity, confidence, and peace of mind to individuals, families, and business owners statewide.Office Address: 15800 Pines Boulevard, Suite 3128, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027Phone: (954) 723-4322Email: Media@JMLegacyLaw.comWebsite: www.JMLegacyLaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.