New Documentary Exploring Racial Segregation & Gentrification in Boston Premieres

REMOVED: Black Erasure In Boston puts a much-needed spotlight on minority displacement for profit.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some might say there are two Bostons. One that champions leading sports franchises and elite universities. Another where Black communities are systemically pushed out of communities they helped shape and build.

An upcoming documentary titled REMOVED: Black Erasure In Boston speaks to the reality of how racial and political segregation are still very much at play in one of America’s most “progressive” cities. Directed by podcaster and public figure Sabrina Salvati, this feature film debut reveals how the Black community in Franklin Park has been quietly and deliberately targeted by privatization and gentrification schemes.

“Our work highlights the underlying issues so many leaders in our city seem to ignore,” says film director Salvati. “It’s time to create a stronger platform that forces the issue into the light. We cannot let marginalized voices keep getting silenced just for the sake of economic profits.”

The film focuses on historical infrastructure racism as well as the recent takeover of White Stadium by a private sports and entertainment corporation. It touches on the controversial yet fact-based practice of displacement driven by profit, forcing the city to confront the reality reflected in the mirror.

The next public screening of REMOVED: Black Erasure In Boston is set for November 21, 2025, premiering from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM EST at Community Church of Boston. This free event is open to all.

Viewers will get a front-row seat to how REMOVED: Black Erasure In Boston connects the dots between housing discrimination, political inaction, and the recent push to gentrify Black and minority communities like Franklin Park. It pulls first-hand accounts from longtime Boston residents, community activists, and historians. The film calls out the manufactured invisibility of Black Bostonians and the way the very neighborhoods Black families were confined to are now actively marketed for development.

For more information, visit the YouTube trailer for REMOVED: Black Erasure In Boston, available here.

About Sabrina Salvati:

Sabrina Salvati is an educator, filmmaker, and host of the Sabby Sabs Podcast. She is based in Boston, challenging dominant narratives and working to expose systemic injustices for marginalized communities. Her company, Sabby Sabs Productions, produces documentaries, interviews, and educational content to fight political erasure and inspire local action. Sabrina lives in the Boston area.

