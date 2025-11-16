Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Louis Riel Day

CANADA, November 16 - “Louis Riel was a foundational figure in the histories of Manitoba and Canada. One hundred and forty years ago, Louis Riel helped unite our young nation.

As President of the Provisional Government of Assiniboia, Louis Riel envisioned a province where all cultures would be welcomed.

Faced with injustice, Louis Riel championed the rights of Métis and the principles of fairness, justice, and unity. He believed that a strong Canada must be inclusive – one that recognises and respects the place of every community within it.

One hundred and forty years after his execution, that vision continues to shape our work as we build the next chapter of Canada’s story.

Today, we know the significant role that Louis Riel and the Métis played in shaping Canada, and we honour and acknowledge their defining roles in our history and the country we know today.

Our government is committed to advancing Métis priorities and building a better future – together. That is how we best honour Louis Riel.”