Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Holodomor Memorial Day

CANADA, November 22 - “Today, we remember the millions of Ukrainians who suffered and died during the Holodomor – a genocide carried out by Stalin’s Soviet regime in 1932 and 1933. It was a deliberate attempt to starve and eradicate the Ukrainian nation, yet Ukraine endured.

For centuries, Russia has sought to dominate Ukraine. Time and time again, Ukrainians have fought back with tremendous determination – on the battlefield, in their communities, and through their unwavering commitment to their sovereignty, land, and heritage.

Today, Ukraine is once again under threat. President Putin follows in the footsteps of those before him. He menaces Ukraine’s skies, threatens its cities, and destroys its fields. Our message to the Ukrainian people: Your cause is our cause. We stand with you – now and always.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Canada has provided nearly $22 billion in multifaceted assistance for Ukraine, including over $12 billion in direct financial support – making Canada among the largest contributors to Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

Ukraine’s strength today stands as the clearest rebuke to those who have tried to erase it. While the Soviet regime sought to suppress the truth of the Holodomor, we have a responsibility to ensure it is never forgotten. On this Holodomor Memorial Day, we honour the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand in solidarity with Ukrainian communities in Canada and around the world.

Slava Ukraini.”