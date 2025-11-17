SOLNEX Launches AI-Powered Yield Generation Platform on Solana

Logan Pietroforte, CEO of METAsol

METAsol Intelligence Engine Powers Real-Time Automated Trading

We built METAsol to bring order to the chaos of on-chain data. SOLNEX is the gateway for everyone to access that intelligence, making high-performance yield generation simple, secure, and transparent.” — Logan Pietroforte, CEO of METAsol

PRAGUE , ZIZKOV, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOLNEX announced the prelaunch of its new platform designed to generate automated yield on the Solana network. The platform uses an advanced artificial intelligence system, METAsol , to analyze market data and execute trades in real-time.Solana’s network produces over 15 terabytes of data daily, with trading volumes between $5 billion and $10 billion. SOLNEX was created to process this information, identifying financial opportunities as they emerge.The platform is powered by the METAsol protocol , an autonomous on-chain intelligence protocol. METAsol operates through three core components:- The Synapse Network scans every transaction, liquidity change, and wallet movement across Solana.- The Cognitive Core uses AI to identify new trends and forecast capital movements.- The Reflex Engine uses these insights to execute programmatic strategies like arbitrage and momentum trading.This process generates what SOLNEX calls Quantum Yield, a consistent stream of profit derived from market intelligence.Users access the system through SOLNEX Grid products. Each Grid is a self-contained yield system that runs for 365 days. Upon activation, users also receive a 100% value-back in $METASOL, the ecosystem's native token.“We built METAsol to bring order to the chaos of on-chain data,” said Logan Pietroforte, CEO of METAsol. “SOLNEX is the gateway for everyone to access that intelligence. It makes high-performance yield generation simple, secure, and transparent.”The platform includes features for growth and security. The SOLNEX Accelerator allows users to apply 50% of the value of their active Grids to unlock higher-tier Grids. For security, the SolNex Vault and Reserve System provides users with Insurance Points for capital protection.Additionally, 20% of every withdrawal is converted into $SOL and sent to a public on-chain reserve to ensure transparency.SOLNEX began a 60-day prelaunch program on November 10, 2025. This period allows early users to activate Grids and prepare for the official public release. The prelaunch will culminate in Velocity 2026, the official global launch event hosted in Hong Kong and Macau.By 2027, the company plans for METAsol to evolve into a Quantum Yield-as-a-Service infrastructure. This will allow other protocols and DAOs to use its intelligence engine.About SOLNEXSOLNEX is a decentralized finance platform providing user access to AI-powered yield generation on the Solana blockchain. It simplifies complex algorithmic trading through its flagship Grid products, powered by the METAsol intelligence engine.

