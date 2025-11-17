Registration Opens for the 2026 World Humanist Congress in Ottawa

Official Poster

OTTAWA, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanist Canada today announced that registration is officially open for the World Humanist Congress 2026 , the world’s leading international gathering of humanists, ethical thinkers, and secular leaders. The Congress will take place August 7–9, 2026 in Canada’s capital city, with Early Bird registration available until February 28, 2026.Hosted in partnership with Humanists International, the 2026 Congress arrives at a pivotal moment for democratic values, human rights, and evidence-based decision-making. This year’s theme, “Humanism as Resistance,” signals a bold and necessary global conversation about the rise of authoritarianism, religious nationalism, and anti-science misinformation — and the urgent need for principled, human-centred leadership.“When humanists meet, ideas come alive. The 2026 World Humanist Congress will bring together voices from every corner of the globe — to listen, learn, and build a future grounded in compassion, reason, and shared humanity,” said Martin Frith, President of Humanist Canada. “It’s an open invitation to help shape that future — and you won’t want to miss it.”Humanists International President Maggie Ardiente emphasized the global importance of this year’s gathering:“At a time of profound global challenges, the humanist movement’s commitment to reason, compassion, and human rights has never mattered more. As this will be my first World Humanist Congress as President, I look forward to meeting humanists from every part of the world in Ottawa as we chart the next chapter together.”A High-Impact Global EventThe 2026 Congress will feature:- Dynamic keynote presentations- Interactive workshops and panels- Skill-building sessions and community activities- Networking with humanists from dozens of countriesParticipants will explore how humanist principles can translate into practical action — strengthening democracy, advancing human rights, and defending freedom of thought in an increasingly polarized world.Registration Now Open:Early Bird rates are available until February 28, 2026, offering the best pricing for international and domestic attendees. Due to significant global interest, early registration is strongly encouraged.For registration and program updates, please visit World Humanist Congress 2026 - https://humanists.international/event/world-humanist-congress-2026/ Humanist Canada and Humanists International look forward to welcoming the global humanist community to Ottawa in 2026 — to connect, reflect, and help shape a more compassionate and rational future.

