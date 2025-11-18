Hydronos Corporation Strengthens The Leak Detection Industry With Leakcraft Pro

Pipe Vision, A diagnostic tool featured on The Leakcraft Pro Web App

Hydronos and The Leak Authority™ expand advanced leak detection in Marin County and debut LeakCraft Pro™, a free global web app for water-industry experts.

LeakCraft Pro brings transparency, proven science, and safe practices to a field that urgently needs consistency” — John Stephenson

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydronos Corporation, a Northern California water-technology and diagnostics firm, today announced major advancements in modern leak-detection technology, including expanded drone-based inspection programs, underwater diagnostic systems, and high-precision mapping tools. As the company continues to grow across Marin County, its flagship field division — The Leak AuthorityTM — remains at the forefront of advanced leak-detection services in San Rafael, Mill Valley, and the greater Bay Area.

The announcement also includes the global beta release of LeakCraft ProTM, a free professional platform engineered for contractors, utility specialists, and water-industry teams worldwide.

The Leak AuthorityTM — Hydronos’ Flagship Division Leading Marin County Leak Detection

The Leak Authority™ uses a non-toxic fog and infrared method to find winter rain leaks this coming season and adds acoustic imaging technology and GPR to their services for accurate gas-leak detection across Marin County and the Bay Area.

The Leak AuthorityTM is the primary field arm of Hydronos Corporation, delivering specialized diagnostics across both residential and commercial properties. Its capabilities include:

• Underground water leak detection

• Gas-line leak diagnostics

• Sewer and conduit tracing

• Pool & spa leak detection, including advanced underwater drone inspections • Fountain & decorative-water-feature diagnostics

• Water-tank structural inspections

• Rain-related moisture intrusion testing supported by aerial infrared drones • Aerial mapping for utilities, terrain, and infrastructure

• Air-leak pressurization & fog testing for building-science applications • Ground Penetrating Radar

Next-Generation Drone Technology

Hydronos Corporation deploys a suite of drone technologies engineered for precision and safety, including:

• Underwater ROV drones

• Aerial IR drones

• High-resolution aerial mapping

• Hybrid acoustic, tracer-gas, infrared, and pressure-based workflows

These tools were utilized during a large-scale utility-mapping operation at Domain Carneros Winery in Napa Valley.

“LeakCraft Pro” — A Global Professional Web App Platform Built for the Water Industry

LeakCraftTM LLC operates independently under Hydronos Corporation. It is designed as a global, no-cost hub for:

• Leak-detection professionals • Contractors and builders

• Pool and spa specialists

• Municipal water departments • Facility managers

• Sewer, gas, and utility-locating experts worldwide

LeakCraft Pro provides:

• reporting templates

• Diagram and sizing tools for anything plumbing

• Pool/spa pressure-testing systems

• Moisture intrusion & saturation-testing logs

• Municipal survey logging tools

• Utility-locating calculators & workflows

• Field-ready formulas rarely taught by corporate training programs

• Access to LeakDNA(Leakdna.com), Real-time leak logging, GPS mapping, and failure trend analysis for your facility.

Access: www.leakcraft-pro.com

Industry Challenges

With more than ten franchise-level leak-detection companies active in the United States — and dozens of online or in-person training academies — the field is experiencing rapid expansion with inconsistent standards.

LeakCraft Pro was created to elevate the profession.

“LeakCraft Pro brings transparency, proven science, and safe practices to a field that urgently needs consistency,” said John Stephenson, Founder of Hydronos Corporation, The Leak Authority, and LeakCraft LLC

Scientific Foundations

LeakCraft Pro compiles essential methods predating modern companies:

• Dye testing (1871)

• Gas leak sensing (1870s)

• Acoustic water-line leak detection (1930s)

“My foundation was built across Marin County, especially in San Rafael and Mill Valley,” Stephenson added.

About Hydronos Corporation

Hydronos Corporation is a California-based water-technology firm specializing in drone leak detection, structural testing, moisture intrusion diagnostics, utility mapping, gas/sewer tracing, and precision inspection science. Through its flagship division, The Leak AuthorityTM, Hydronos serves Marin County, San Rafael, Mill Valley, and the greater Bay Area.

About The Leak AuthorityTM

The Leak AuthorityTM is Hydronos Corporation’s leading field division for advanced leak detection, offering water, gas, sewer, pool/spa, fountain, tank, and moisture-intrusion diagnostics powered by acoustic, infrared, tracer-gas, and drone technologies.

About LeakCraft ProTM

LeakCraft LLC is a global, professional-use platform offering free diagnostic tools, reporting systems, workflow guides, and advanced field formulas for water-industry specialists. Access at: www.leakcraft-pro.com



