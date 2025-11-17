‘Women Over 40 Aren’t Done’: Solange Tuyishime Keita, 42, Competes for Miss Universe Crown

Miss Universe Rwanda, Solange Tuyishime Keita with her family Solange Tuyishime Keita, humanitarian leader Solange Tuyishime Keita redefines beauty standards

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solange Tuyishime Keita , humanitarian leader, CEO, and mother of three, is making history as the first woman to represent Rwanda at the Miss Universe competition. At 42 years old, Solange stands as a monumental figure, challenging outdated beauty standards and embodying the organization’s new commitment to inclusion by proving that age is truly just a number.Breaking the 28-Year BarrierSolange’s participation is a direct result of a landmark rule change that took effect for the 2024 Miss Universe season, eliminating the restrictive upper age limit of 28. As one of the oldest competitors in the pageant’s history, Solange is not just competing; she is leading a movement, serving as a powerful role model for millions of women worldwide."My journey to the Miss Universe stage is an eight-year-long dream and a testament that women, especially mothers and those over 40, are not 'done,'" says Solange. "We carry decades of experience, resilience forged through life's biggest challenges, and unparalleled compassion. I want to inspire every woman who has put her dreams on hold to understand that your time is now. If you have a dream, you have the worth and the power to achieve it."The Resilience of a Mother and LeaderSolange's life story—surviving war and genocide, arriving in Canada as a refugee, and having four children in 23 months (including identical triplets)—has equipped her with the extraordinary leadership skills necessary for global impact. She has dedicated her career to ensuring that beauty, intelligence, leadership, and philanthropy travel on the same journeyElevating Women: As the Founder and CEO of Elevate International , she works to advance women's leadership across all sectors, promoting the belief that "more women and girls need to shine their light in this world and have a seat at leadership tables".Philanthropic Power: Her lifelong humanitarian work has helped raise more than $3.4 million, impacting 2.3 million children and women, and providing access to clean water for 4.3 million households. To support Mrs. Keita's mission, donate to Elevate Girls Global Ambassador: She will use the Miss Universe platform to align her mission to deliver hope, healing, and inspiration with global organizations like UNICEF Canada and Invest Ottawa.Solange’s message is clear: the most beautiful asset a woman possesses is her unwavering purpose. By competing on the world stage, she is advocating for every mother, every older woman, and every woman of color to break their own barriers and pursue greatness.

