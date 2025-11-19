Hong Kong Commonwealth Cricket Cup 2025 to be held on Friday 21 November 2025

Pakistan celebrates taking a wicket at the Hong Kong Commonwealth Cricket Cup

Teams selected by the Consuls-General in Hong Kong of Australia, UK, India, NZ, Pakistan, and South Africa will compete for the 8th Commonwealth Cricket Cup.

The Commonwealth Cricket Cup showcases the very best of Commonwealth culture in Hong Kong. It unites people from all walks of life, promotes sports particpation, and raises valuable funds for charity.” — Mrs. Alexandra Tracy

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch ( RCSHK ) is delighted to announce that the 8th Hong Kong Commonwealth Cricket Cup will take place at Kowloon Cricket Club, Jordan, on Friday 21 November 2025 from noon to 6pm to raise funds for local charity Little Life Warrior Society, the only Hong Kong charity dedicated to assisting local children suffering from cancer.Free entry is available to the public to watch the cricket tournament and a cash bar will be in operation. The opening match will be Australia v India at 12 noon, with the Plate Final being played at 4pm and the Cup Final at 4.40pm. Consuls-General representing 7 Commonwealth countries in Hong Kong will be in attendance. Further information is available at www.rcshk.com RCSHK Chairman, Mrs. Alexandra Tracy, stated:“With our flagship annual Commonwealth Cricket Cup, we are delighted to promote the quintessential Commonwealth sport to the Hong Kong public, and to bring Hongkongers and citizens of the 56 Commonwealth countries together in support of a worthy charitable cause. Cricket also promotes the values of fair play and good moral conduct, and has a long history of bringing together players from different cultures in friendship and cooperation. We are most grateful for the ongoing support of the Commonwealth Consulates-General in Hong Kong and the generosity of this year’s title sponsor, St James’s Place”.A poolside barbecue dinner will be hosted by RCSHK at 7pm, with presentations to the winning teams made at 8pm. A charity auction will be hosted at 8.30pm where attendees will have the opportunity to bid on items including artwork, books, hotel dining vouchers, fine wines and spirits, vacations, and sports memorabilia. Dinner tickets cost $650 for adults and $300 for children. The general public may purchase tickets online at https://rcshk.com/rcs-cricket-cup-on-21-nov/ Internationally renowned wealth manager St James’s Place is this year’s Title Sponsor of the Commonwealth Cricket Cup. Other sponsors include Artyzen Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt, Harilela Group, Holiday Inn, Jashan Indian Cuisine, Shroff & Co, Peroni, Proverse Hong Kong, The Hari Hong Kong, and the Kowloon Cricket Club, who provide the venue free of charge.Commonwealth Cricket Cup in Hong KongThe Commonwealth Cricket Cup is a one-day cricket sixes tournament comprising national teams selected by the Consuls-General in Hong Kong of the major Commonwealth cricket-playing nations: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.The tournament was incepted in 2018 and supports the Commonwealth’s ' Peace at the Crease ’ initiative with the objectives of supporting local charities and promoting world peace through the medium of cricket and friendship between Commonwealth countries and Hong Kong. All funds raised from the 2025 Commonwealth Cricket Cup will directly benefit Little Life Warrior Society, a registered Hong Kong charity which supports childhood cancer patients in Hong Kong overcome the disease.Pakistan, India, and New Zealand have emerged triumphant in previous tournaments. Previous tournaments have raised several hundred thousand dollars for charities including the Hong Kong Epilepsy Society, ImpactHK, and Integrated Brilliant Education.About the RCS Hong Kong Branch (RCSHK)Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch (RCSHK), was established in 1983 and provides a valuable network for Commonwealth citizens in Hong Kong; fosters friendship between people of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, supports local Hong Kong charities and promotes the values of the Commonwealth, e.g. diversity, tolerance, and international cooperation.The Commonwealth of Nations is a free association of 56 independent nations with close historical links, a shared language (English) and shared values of democracy, rule of law, tolerance, and diversity. It is a powerful facilitator of global trade, with research identifying the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’ whereby doing business with a fellow Commonwealth country represents a 20% saving in cost due to shared language, legal systems and civic organisations.

