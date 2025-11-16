Ilham Aliyev addressed 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia

AZERBAIJAN, November 16 - On November 16, the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in the “Central Asia + Azerbaijan” format was held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Dear Heads of State,

Dear friends,

First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, for the invitation to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. I am grateful to the Uzbek side for its traditional hospitality.

Under the wise leadership of my brother Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan is confidently advancing along the path of development and creation. Its significant international standing, effective economic reforms and large-scale projects in industry, transport and agriculture have elevated Uzbekistan to a leading position in the region. Thanks to the President's daily dedication, Uzbekistan has joined the ranks of the world's leading sporting nations. The recent Summer Olympics clearly demonstrated this. Shavkat Miromonovich is not only a wise statesman but also a person who has made a significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations. He is loved and respected in Azerbaijan for his concrete actions and kind attitude toward our people. As a visionary politician, Shavkat Miromonovich clearly sees the need for closer cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Once again, dear Shavkat Miromonovich, thank you very much for everything.

We visited the Center of Islamic Civilization. Established on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, the center serves as yet another testament to the President’s dedication to Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage. At a time when attacks on our religion are growing in some countries and Islamophobia is taking on a systemic character, the opening of the Center of Islamic Civilization demonstrates to the entire world that Islam is a religion of creation, tolerance, friendship, and brotherhood. Outstanding representatives of the Islamic world made immense contributions to global science and culture, and the Center of Islamic Civilization clearly showcases this. I am confident that the majestic and uniquely curated Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent will become a source of pride for the entire Islamic world.

Esteemed colleagues, this is the third time Azerbaijan has participated in Central Asian summits. In 2023, I attended the summit at the invitation of esteemed President of Tajikistan Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, and in 2024, at the invitation of esteemed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian states are quite unique. We are bound together by centuries-old history, spiritual and cultural heritage, brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity. We have not only maintained these ties but also infused them with new momentum, which has the nature of a strategic partnership.

Reciprocal high-level visits have become regular in recent years. Over the past three years, I have visited Central Asian countries 14 times. During the same period, my colleagues have visited our country 23 times.

Azerbaijan has signed treaties and declarations on alliance and strategic partnership, as well as those on the establishment of joint investment funds, with Central Asian countries. Culture days, exhibitions and concerts are regular in nature, bringing our peoples even closer together and demonstrating how close we are and how much we value our friendship.

Although Azerbaijan is located in the South Caucasus, thanks to this active interaction, Central Asia and Azerbaijan today form a single geopolitical and geo-economic region, whose importance in the world is steadily growing.

We successfully cooperate within the framework of various international organizations, support each other's initiatives, and develop common approaches to resolving global and regional issues.

After restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, our country embarked on large-scale work to revive the liberated territories. We highly appreciate the fraternal support that Central Asian countries are providing to Azerbaijan in this regard.

In particular, the Mirzo Ulugbek School and the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Cente are already operating in the city of Fuzuli, while the Manas School is open in Aghdam. This is a gift from our Uzbek, Kazakh and Kyrgyz brothers.

In October of this year, the foundation of a mosque was laid in the city of Fuzuli, and this mosque will serve as a symbol of Turkmenistan’s fraternal support. All of this will remain in the grateful memory of the Azerbaijani people as a testament to our brotherhood and solidarity.

Today, Azerbaijan and Central Asia serve as a vital link and bridge between East and West, North and South.

The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for our countries. Joint efforts to modernize the transport and logistical infrastructure, synchronize and digitalize customs procedures open up vast opportunities for increasing the volumes of cargo, strengthening economic resilience, and expanding cooperation in international markets.

Over the past three years, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent. Transit time along the corridor has significantly reduced.

The Alat International Port, which is expected to reach a throughput capacity of 25 million tons per year in the coming years, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, nine international airports, the region's largest cargo airline, and other factors have transformed Azerbaijan into an international transport hub.

I am confident that the agreements reached in Washington this August to connect the mainland of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will contribute to expanding transit opportunities for international transportation. The construction of the Zangazur Corridor on the territory of Azerbaijan is nearing completion. With an initial throughput capacity of 15 million tons, this railway will become an important artery of the Middle Corridor. Construction of the highway that will form part of the Zangezur Corridor is also nearing completion.

Our cooperation in digital communications also has tremendous potential. The Digital Silk Road project includes plans to build a Caspian subsea fiber-optic cable network.

The Caspian subsea electric cable construction project ushers great prospects for joint electricity exports to global markets.

In conclusion, I would like to thank my esteemed colleagues for the decision on Azerbaijan’s accession to the cooperation format of the Central Asian states. This decision once again confirms the friendly and fraternal nature of our relations and will serve to strengthen cooperation and interaction across a vast geographical area. I would also like to congratulate fraternal Turkmenistan on assuming the chairmanship in our format. Thank you for your attention.