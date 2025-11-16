New Bilingual Children’s Book Where Chocolate Grows Inspires Curiosity, Culture, and Family Connection

The cover of Where Chocolate Grows, a heartfelt bilingual picture book celebrating culture, curiosity, and family love.

With its blend of science, nature, and cultural storytelling, the book encourages curiosity and early exploration in a meaningful, child-friendly format.

This story let me honor my cousin Robert while celebrating the curiosity and cultural pride we shared growing up. It’s a gentle reminder of how much children learn through family love” — Irma Hersel, Author

CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s author Irma Hersel announces the release of her new bilingual picture book, Where Chocolate Grows : A Sweet Journey of Curiosity and Discovery, a warm and engaging story that celebrates culture, imagination, and the meaningful connections between generations.Told through the gentle conversation between young Roberto and his Abuela, the book invites children to stay curious, ask questions, and look at the world around them with wonder. Through lyrical storytelling and expressive illustrations, readers are encouraged to explore how the things they love are connected to nature, culture, and family traditions. The bilingual English–Spanish vocabulary woven naturally throughout the book offers an added layer of learning for young readers developing language skills.At the heart of this story is a deeply personal dedication. Roberto’s character was inspired by Hersel’s cousin Robert, whose childhood curiosity and shared love of chocolate helped shape the spirit of the book. The two grew up especially close, spending much of their childhood near their grandparents. Their grandparents played a big role in their lives—offering warmth, wisdom, and a sense of belonging that stayed with them into adulthood. After Robert’s passing, the author sought a meaningful way to honor his memory. Where Chocolate Grows became a loving tribute to the bond they shared and the joyful moments that defined their relationship.“This story let me honor my cousin Robert while celebrating the curiosity and cultural pride we shared growing up. It’s a gentle reminder of how much children learn through family love.”— Irma Hersel, AuthorThe book creates a cozy, heartfelt reading experience that highlights the insights passed down between generations. Without revealing the story’s journey, Where Chocolate Grows encourages young readers to explore, imagine, and appreciate the connections between culture, nature, and family. The story gently introduces early themes involving science, nature, and cultural storytelling in a meaningful, child-friendly way.Although Hersel never originally planned to write books in a connected style, Where Chocolate Grows felt like a natural companion to her first bilingual picture book, Where Nopalitos Grow. While not part of an official series, the themes of culture, family, and curiosity continue to guide her creative work in an authentic way. Hersel’s writing reflects her passion for sharing stories that honor heritage while inspiring children to learn, ask questions, and embrace the world with open hearts.Where Chocolate Grows is a standalone story that brings together warmth, cultural pride, and gentle learning in a way that resonates with families, educators, and young readers alike. Its thoughtful blend of imagination and cultural appreciation offers children a unique reading experience that supports curiosity and meaningful early exploration.Now available on Amazon.About the AuthorIrma Hersel is a California-based bilingual children’s author whose stories celebrate culture, curiosity, and the ties that bind families together. Her work blends gentle learning with heartfelt storytelling, encouraging children to see the world with wonder and pride. She is also the author of Where Nopalitos Grow.Media Contact:Irma HerselEmail: irmahwrites@gmail.comWebsite: IrmaWrites.comInstagram : @Fridaklo805

