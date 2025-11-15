Submit Release
Sunday, November 16, 2025

CANADA, November 15 - Note: All times local

10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a commemorative event with members of the community.

2:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew.

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 112th Grey Cup.

Sunday, November 16, 2025

