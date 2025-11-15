Sunday, November 16, 2025
CANADA, November 15 - Note: All times local
10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a commemorative event with members of the community.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cmp.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.
2:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew.
Note for media:
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 112th Grey Cup.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.