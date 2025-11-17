Child Safety Network Receives Powerful Collaboration With Larry Wright Jr. as Senior Advisor on Native American Affairs

Larry Wright Jr., Executive Director at NCAI, Speaking at the NCUIH conference. Larry Wright Jr., photographed outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

I'm deeply honored to volunteer alongside nationally recognized child advocates. Together, we are building a partnership that protects children of every race and community with compassion and purpose.” — Larry Wright, Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Safety Network ( CSN ™) announced today that Larry Wright Jr. , Executive Director of the National Congress of American Indians ( NCAI ), has joined CSN as Senior Advisor on Native American Affairs. This marks a major step forward in protecting Native American women, children, and families through cutting-edge technology, resources, and tribal-focused action.For decades the Native American safety crisis has remained too often invisible. Founded in 1989, CSN has built national partnerships to prevent the abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation of children. Now, with Larry’s leadership and deep relationships across Indian Country, CSN is extending its mission into tribal communities where the need is both urgent and longstanding."I am especially proud that CSN has focused for years on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and is now preparing to equip parents and grandparents with new tools to help locate missing loved ones and prevent future tragedies. It is sacred work, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.” said Larry Wright, Jr.A Partnership Decades in the Making:CSN Founder and Chairman Ward Leber has been working with tribal leaders on child safety for decades. Leber explained native women and girls are ten times more likely to go missing or be murdered, twenty-five times more likely to be raped, and have a ninety-seven percent chance of experiencing violence in their lifetime; these numbers demand action. With Larry’s leadership and the guidance of our President Stephanie Duckworth, we’re now positioned to collaborate with tribal leaders and deliver the technology and resources that can save lives and perform services from prevention, intervention to search and rescue.Under Larry Wright Jr.’s advisory leadership, CSN will deploy tools that empower parents, grandparents, schools, tribal law enforcement, and tribal governments to act faster, share information more efficiently, and protect children in ways not currently possible. These proprietary platforms will bridge long-standing gaps in communication, funding, and technology.Ward Leber, Founder and Chairman, Child Safety Network, said: “We have long been aware of the disproportionate number of crimes committed against Native American women and children, and we have never turned away from that reality. From the earliest injustices to the tragedies of the boarding school era, these wounds are part of our shared history, and part of why Child Safety Network exists."Throughout the decades CSN has developed powerful, no-cost resources for schools, parents, and communities, and we remain committed to keeping it that way. That commitment is now emboldened by the heartfelt volunteerism and national leadership that Mr. Larry Wright Jr. brings to our organization. His vision and integrity will help us build stronger protections and brighter futures for Native American families, and for all children across the nation.As Executive Director, Larry Wright Jr. carries forward NCAI’s legacy of advocacy and unity, work that naturally aligns with his advisory role at CSN, where his experience helps position organizations like ours to strengthen collaboration and ensure Native women, children, and families are safer, stronger, and never forgotten.About the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI):Founded in November 1944, in Colorado the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is the oldest, largest, and most representative organization serving American Indian and Alaska Native governments and communities. Its membership includes hundreds of sovereign tribal nations united to protect treaty rights, advance self-determination, and promote the health, welfare, and justice of Native peoples. Visit: www.ncai.org About Child Safety Network (CSN™)Founded in 1989, the Child Safety Network (CSN™) is a national, non for profit organization dedicated to making America a safer place for children to live, learn, and thrive. For more than three decades, CSN has partnered with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders, and national associations to protect millions students and teach parents how to raise safer, healthier families . CSN produces and promotes National School Bus Safety Month, unanimously endorsed by all 100 U.S. Senators, each year and delivers no-cost tools, training, and technology to schools, parents, and first responders nationwide. Visit www.CSN.org

