SCREAMIFY BECOMES FIRST STREAMER TO LAUNCH DEDICATED MICRO HORRORS™ VERTICAL

Promo artwork for Screamify’s new Micro Horrors™ vertical, showcasing mobile-first, bite-sized horror episodes designed for fast, frightening viewing on the Screamify app.

Screamify unveils Micro Horrors™, becoming the first streaming platform to launch a dedicated vertical for mobile-first, short-form horror storytelling.

Micro Horrors™ deliver maximum terror in minimal time, giving today’s mobile-first horror fans a new way to experience scares.” — Screamify Spokesperson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screamify, the premier independent horror streaming platform

based in Nashville, Tennessee, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Micro Horrors™

vertical. Screamify becomes the first major streaming service to dedicate a category exclusively to this

new format, capitalizing on the global rise of mobile-first, short-form narrative content.

Micro Horrors™ are Screamify’s terrifying adaptation of the rapidly growing “Micro Drama” trend. Micro

Dramas are scripted, serialized stories optimized for mobile viewing—featuring episodes that typically

run between one and three minutes, shot in a vertical (9:16) aspect ratio. The format thrives on

accelerated pacing and intense cliffhangers designed to compel binge-watching during short breaks.

Screamify’s Micro Horrors™ apply this structure to deliver rapid-fire scares and concentrated tension

directly to users’ phones.

The inaugural Micro Horrors™ series will be produced and directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker Trent

Duncan, the award-winning creator of the feature film Axes and Os, which is currently touring the horror

festival circuit. Screamify is already developing several additional Micro Horrors™ series with filmmakers and

independent creators, expanding the vertical into a recurring content slate.

“Micro Horrors™ are about delivering maximum terror in minimal time—perfect for the modern horror fan who

lives on their phone,” said a Screamify spokesperson. “By focusing on vertical storytelling and the hyper-serialized model, we’re not following a trend; we’re leading the next wave of horror consumption and giving independent filmmakers like Trent Duncan an entirely new canvas for storytelling.”

The new vertical-format Micro Horrors™ experience will be integrated directly into the Screamify iOS and Android mobile apps later this year as a dedicated feature, ensuring seamless, on-the-go viewing.

Screamify continues to gain market share as the go-to platform for independent horror, offering a curated library of films and series often overlooked by mainstream streamers. Beyond the Micro Horrors™ vertical, the company is developing a slate of Screamify Originals, underscoring its commitment to empowering independent creators through its own proprietary development process designed for both short-form and feature-length, high-impact storytelling. Screamify is also expanding its reach through a growing slate of horror-adjacent podcasts and audio storytelling projects, further deepening its connection to fans of the genre.

Availability: Screamify is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV, with

Samsung and LG TV apps coming later this year.

Contact: info@screamify.com

Website: www.screamify.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.