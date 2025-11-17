SCREAMIFY BECOMES FIRST STREAMER TO LAUNCH DEDICATED MICRO HORRORS™ VERTICAL
Screamify unveils Micro Horrors™, becoming the first streaming platform to launch a dedicated vertical for mobile-first, short-form horror storytelling.
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screamify, the premier independent horror streaming platform
based in Nashville, Tennessee, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Micro Horrors™
vertical. Screamify becomes the first major streaming service to dedicate a category exclusively to this
new format, capitalizing on the global rise of mobile-first, short-form narrative content.
Micro Horrors™ are Screamify’s terrifying adaptation of the rapidly growing “Micro Drama” trend. Micro
Dramas are scripted, serialized stories optimized for mobile viewing—featuring episodes that typically
run between one and three minutes, shot in a vertical (9:16) aspect ratio. The format thrives on
accelerated pacing and intense cliffhangers designed to compel binge-watching during short breaks.
Screamify’s Micro Horrors™ apply this structure to deliver rapid-fire scares and concentrated tension
directly to users’ phones.
The inaugural Micro Horrors™ series will be produced and directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker Trent
Duncan, the award-winning creator of the feature film Axes and Os, which is currently touring the horror
festival circuit. Screamify is already developing several additional Micro Horrors™ series with filmmakers and
independent creators, expanding the vertical into a recurring content slate.
“Micro Horrors™ are about delivering maximum terror in minimal time—perfect for the modern horror fan who
lives on their phone,” said a Screamify spokesperson. “By focusing on vertical storytelling and the hyper-serialized model, we’re not following a trend; we’re leading the next wave of horror consumption and giving independent filmmakers like Trent Duncan an entirely new canvas for storytelling.”
The new vertical-format Micro Horrors™ experience will be integrated directly into the Screamify iOS and Android mobile apps later this year as a dedicated feature, ensuring seamless, on-the-go viewing.
Screamify continues to gain market share as the go-to platform for independent horror, offering a curated library of films and series often overlooked by mainstream streamers. Beyond the Micro Horrors™ vertical, the company is developing a slate of Screamify Originals, underscoring its commitment to empowering independent creators through its own proprietary development process designed for both short-form and feature-length, high-impact storytelling. Screamify is also expanding its reach through a growing slate of horror-adjacent podcasts and audio storytelling projects, further deepening its connection to fans of the genre.
Availability: Screamify is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV, with
Samsung and LG TV apps coming later this year.
Contact: info@screamify.com
Website: www.screamify.com
Chaz Walker
Screamify
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.