The New Era of ERP for Financial Institutions: Cognerium’s Multi Agent General Intelligence (MAGI)

The Agentic AI ERP platform designed to scale wealth management, deposits, and lending.

MAGI - A next generation enterprise system that combines intelligent automation with unlimited scalability for financial services.

Financial institutions can now scale to new heights with AI that learns, adapts, and delivers growth at every step.” — Assad Shaik, CEO of Cognerium AI

WI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than thirty years, financial institutions have depended on ERP and CRM platforms like SAP and Salesforce to digitize operations, connect processes, and enable global expansion. These systems played a major role in helping organizations move from spreadsheets to fully integrated business workflows.As the industry evolved, the needs of businesses also changed. Institutions today are not only looking for operational efficiency, they want to scale, grow, and serve far more customers without adding more resources. They need technology that can help them produce more, deliver faster, and reach new levels of performance.To meet this next phase of business evolution, Cognerium launched its Agentic AI ERP platform . With nearly 90 percent of activities automated through intelligence, the platform is designed to help organizations grow at scale, not just manage operations.At the center of this platform is Cognerium’s Multi Agent General Intelligence (MAGI) framework. MAGI brings advanced AI capabilities that automate work, learn continuously, and improve with every interaction. This allows financial institutions to expand their capacity and serve an unlimited number of clients and prospects, something traditional systems were never built to handle.The platform supports three major business areas:-> Wealth Management -> Deposits-> LendingWe are grateful for IBM ’s secure and scalable cloud infrastructure that powers our Agentic AI models and protects sensitive financial data. IBM’s support has been critical in commercializing our 64 machine learning models, the MAGI framework, and more than 250 APIs that connect with both internal and external applications.As part of our growth strategy, we are building partnerships with technology consulting firms who work with financial institutions. Our goal is to enable partners to commercialize, implement, and extend the capabilities of the Agentic AI ERP platform across their client base. We invite consulting firms across the globe to connect with us and explore partnership opportunities.For partnership discussions or demos of MAGI, please contact assad.sm@cognerium.com or contact@cognerium.com

