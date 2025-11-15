Sun Point Foundation Explains the Economics of Early Intervention

Support Sun Point Foundation's Extra Give this November 21st

Sun Point Foundation's ExtraGive campaign shows how $100 in preventive therapy can prevent $10,000+ in crisis costs. Donate Nov 21.

We're asking the Lancaster community to invest in prevention before families reach the breaking point. Every dollar given through ExtraGive is a dollar that helps support our Access for All program.” — Ana Armas, Executive Director of Operations

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExtraGive Donations to Sun Point Foundation Provide Preventive Therapy That Stops Costly Crises Before They Start

While traditional therapy sessions cost $100 or more, Sun Point Foundation's Access for All program—staffed by supervised graduate student therapists—offers sessions on a sliding scale from $0 to $80, making early intervention possible for families who would otherwise wait until problems reach crisis level. And the crisis that affordable therapy prevents can cost families ten times that amount—or more. As ExtraGive approaches on November 21, Sun Point Foundation is highlighting how early intervention through accessible mental health care serves as preventive medicine for Lancaster County families, stopping relationship breakdowns, emergency room visits, and job loss before they devastate households.

"We see it constantly: couples who wait until they're on the brink of divorce, individuals who end up in the ER with panic attacks because they couldn't afford early treatment, parents whose work performance suffers because unaddressed relationship stress bleeds into every area of life," said Ana Armas, Executive Director of Operations at Sun Point Foundation.

"A $100 ExtraGive donation doesn't just buy one therapy session—it's an investment that can prevent thousands of dollars in emergency medical bills, lost wages, and family disruption."

The economics are stark. The average divorce costs between $15,000 and $20,000 in legal fees alone—not counting the division of assets, establishment of separate households, or impact on children. A single emergency room visit for mental health crisis averages $2,000-$3,000. Depression-related lost productivity costs employers an estimated $44 billion annually, often resulting in job loss for individuals who can't access treatment.

By contrast, early intervention through couples counseling, individual therapy, or family sessions addresses problems when they're still manageable. Research shows that relationship education and early couples therapy reduce divorce rates by up to 50%. Early mental health treatment reduces emergency department utilization and prevents the escalation of symptoms that lead to crisis.

"Every week, we work with families who tell us they wish they'd come in sooner," said Armas. "They waited because they couldn't afford it, they thought it would get better on its own, or they didn't realize how quickly a small issue could become a family crisis. ExtraGive allows us to say 'yes' to those families before they reach the breaking point."

Sun Point Foundation uses ExtraGive donations specifically to subsidize care for families who need it most and would not otherwise receive counseling. These are the working families caught in the gap—parents juggling multiple jobs who can't afford $50 per session, young couples struggling with communication but living paycheck to paycheck, single parents trying to heal from past trauma while raising children, families facing unexpected financial strain from medical bills or job loss, and individuals who would simply go without care if subsidized sessions weren't available.

Three therapy sessions—made possible by a $100 ExtraGive donation—can:

*Help couples develop communication tools that prevent escalating conflict

*Provide parents with strategies to manage family stress before it impacts children

*Give individuals coping skills that reduce anxiety and prevent crisis-level symptoms

*Support families through transitions before they become traumatic

*Address relationship issues before they require legal intervention

“We're asking the Lancaster community to invest in prevention before families reach the breaking point. Every dollar given through ExtraGive is a dollar that keeps a family out of a courtroom, out of an emergency room, and together in their home, their job, and their relationship.”

To support preventive mental healthcare for Lancaster County families, donate to Sun Point Foundation during ExtraGive at: https://sunpointfoundation.org/extragive



About Sun Point Foundation

Sun Point Foundation is committed to providing the highest quality, evidence-based counseling services to the community. We aim to provide accessible and affordable counseling to all. Our Foundation provides trauma-informed counseling services and is paneled with most Medicaid counseling plans. Sun Point also offer pro bono and sliding scale counseling, along with multilingual counseling services. We believe that everyone desires to thrive, and has the resiliency within them to make changes in the direction they want to go. Our mission is to empower clients to cultivate meaningful connections, and achieve their full potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.