Luxury Land Rush: Prime Silicon Valley Real Estate & Development Parcels Hit Market Totaling Over $23 Million

LOS GATO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare portfolio of premier investment and development properties, featuring trophy homesites, vineyard parcels, and vast acreage with development potential, has been listed, directly appealing to high-net-worth individuals, investors and developers in the Silicon Valley and coastal California real estate market.The collection, spanning Los Gatos, Scotts Valley, and Santa Cruz, offers a unique blend of world-class Silicon Valley proximity and serene, luxurious coastal living, with prices ranging from $575,000 to $14.2 million.“The demand for buildable land and luxury escapes close to Silicon Valley remains strong, especially for properties that offer unparalleled privacy and views,” says Paul Burrowes of David Lyng Real Estate “This portfolio provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity for investors to secure substantial, ready-to-develop assets in some of California’s most coveted and supply-constrained markets.”Portfolio Highlights: Trophy Properties & Investment LandThe properties address two major market desires: securing an ultimate legacy estate and capitalizing on significant land development potential.I. The Trophy Build-Out Opportunity (Los Gatos)- 18570+ BLACK RD, LOS GATOS, CA ($14,200,000): A jewel of the offering, this is a package of four trophy, buildable parcels (23.50+ acres total) within the exclusive, gated Black Ridge Vineyard Estates. These homesites boast world-class vineyard potential and are just one exit from Downtown Los Gatos, offering a perfect blend of seclusion and convenience. Underground utilities and extensive reports (topo, engineering, geotechnical) are already complete, streamlining the path to building. The parcels are also available individually, ranging from $2,400,000 to $4,600,000.- 0000 WAGNER RD, LOS GATOS, CA ($1,650,000): A 23-acre custom homesite surrounded by multi-million-dollar estates. Includes home plans (5,251 sq ft) and access to over 1,000 acres of adjacent Mid-Peninsula Open Space.II. The Visionary Development & Luxury View Parcels- 2372 BEAN CREEK, SCOTTS VALLEY CA ($3,900,000): A vast 230-acre property with potential for a 7+ homesite subdivision or an exclusive equestrian community. Its scale and convenient Scotts Valley location (Highway 17 corridor) present a unique development play to meet the growing need for estate properties near Silicon Valley.- 16227 MAYA WAY, LOS GATOS, CA ($1,999,000): A "top-of-the-world" 1-acre lot featuring forever-breathtaking panoramic views of the entire Silicon Valley floor. Buyers benefit from pre-existing, state-of-the-art dream home plans from 4,641 to 9,095 sq ft, offering a massive head start on construction.00 LUPINE LANE, SANTA CRUZ, CA ($575,000): A 1.6-acre lot with architectural plans for a 4,881 sq ft luxury home. This exclusive parcel offers optional access to the amenities of the nearby Chaminade Resort & Spa, providing an attractive "resort living" component to a high-end custom build.III. Immediate Move-In Properties- 220 MIRACLE LN, SANTA CRUZ, CA ($1,975,000): A beautifully updated 3-bedroom home in a highly sought-after neighborhood between Santa Cruz and Scotts Valley, ideal for an immediate move-in or as a stable rental investment for the Silicon Valley commuter who prefers the coastal lifestyle.- 1200 ROBERTS RD, BEN LOMOND, CA ($965,000): An expansive 41+ acre private, gated sanctuary with ridge-to-ridge views. Potential for timber production (407,000 board feet estimated) adds a valuable resource component to this rural estate opportunity.Market ContextAs Silicon Valley professionals increasingly prioritize quality of life, the Los Gatos and Coastal Santa Cruz areas represent the ultimate convergence of economic opportunity and lifestyle. The scarcity of large, developable parcels in this corridor ensures the lasting value and investment security of this portfolio. Los Gatos continues to be a "warm seller's market" for single-family homes, and buildable land with finalized reports, like the Black Ridge parcels, is in especially high demand.Call to ActionThe full portfolio details, including high-definition videos, are available for serious inquiries. Private showings are being arranged immediately.About Paul Burrowes and David Lyng Real Estate:Paul Burrowes and David Lyng Real Estate is a leading independent real estate brokerage specializing in luxury and unique investment properties across the greater Santa Cruz, Monterey, and Silicon Valley regions. With decades of experience, we connect sellers and discerning buyers with unparalleled opportunities in the California coastal and mountain markets."Media Contact:Paul Burrowes | Real Estate Consultant | Paul@Burrowes.com | 408-497-3989 | www.burrowes.com

