HONEST Automation Empowers Global Manufacturers with Next-Generation Motor Assembly Technology

“With 19 years of expertise and 800+ patents, HONEST delivers intelligent automation systems that enhance production efficiency across multiple industries”

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HONEST Intelligent Equipments Co., Ltd. (HONEST Automation), a national high-tech enterprise and a leader in motor winding and assembly automation, continues to revolutionize intelligent manufacturing across industries—from automobiles and humanoid robots to medical equipment and power tools.Since its founding in 2007, HONEST Automation has specialized in providing non-standard customized motor assembly and production solutions. With nearly two decades of expertise, the company has earned a reputation for integrity, innovation, and precision. Guided by a strong R&D foundation, HONEST has secured over 800 national patents and built more than 600 successful cases of fully automatic motor assembly lines.As a trusted automation partner, HONEST provides comprehensive solutions such as the frameless torque motor assembly line and BLDC motor production line , ensuring clients benefit from efficient, accurate, and scalable production systems. Backed by a 40,000m² industrial park, advanced production technologies, and a team of seasoned engineers, the company helps global manufacturers solve complex assembly challenges including motor winding, assembly, and welding, making production faster and smarter.HONEST’s long-term collaborations with major OEMs and global leaders—including BYD, Geely, GAC, Great Wall, FAW, DENSO, AISIN, Nidec, Valeo, and MARS—reflect its technical excellence and industry trust. The company’s dedication to integrity and customer-centric innovation has earned it multiple honors, such as the Excellent Supply Award, Best Delivery Award, and Best Technical Breakthrough Award.“We are committed to seeing every project through to completion, helping our clients overcome production bottlenecks and achieve intelligent automation success,” said Winnie Zhang, spokesperson for HONEST Automation. “Our mission is to empower manufacturers worldwide to produce more efficiently—with quality, reliability, and confidence.”Driven by its corporate values—Integrity, Innovation, Precision, Win-Win Cooperation, and Lifelong Learning—HONEST Automation continues to promote digital transformation and smart manufacturing on a global scale. With branches in Dongguan, Chengdu, Suzhou, and overseas offices in India, Malaysia, and South Korea, the company’s influence spans continents.To learn more about HONEST’s intelligent automation systems, visit honest automation or follow us on social media:LinkedIn: HONEST AutomationYouTube: @honestautomationFacebook: HONEST AutomationAbout HONEST Intelligent Equipments Co., Ltd.Founded in 2007, HONEST Intelligent Equipments Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and service of intelligent motor assembly and automation equipment. With a commitment to integrity and innovation, HONEST provides digital and intelligent assembly solutions for industries including new energy vehicles, robotics, aviation, home appliances, and industrial systems, helping clients achieve sustainable, efficient manufacturing.

